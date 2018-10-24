WWE’s Becky Lynch Shares Career-Altering Advice From Shawn Michaels

Becky Lynch has enjoyed the loudest career renaissance in recent WWE memory. While she can take most of the credit, the SmackDown Women’s Champion said that she was given priceless wisdom by Shawn Michaels.

Earlier this year, Lynch left WWE to film The Marine 6 alongside Michaels and The Miz. And in an interview with TV Insider, Lynch revealed that was when HBK hit her with some truth.

“Things weren’t going as well as they are now before I left to shoot. I remember him giving me advice saying, ‘When you go back, go in as a different person. Hold your head a little bit higher. Have that attitude that you’re a top star. Go with it. I think this is what I’ve been trying to do since I came back.,” she said.

Upon return, Lynch got hot. She rode a winning streak into earning shot at then SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella at SummerSlam. However, When Charlotte Flair was tossed into the story, Lynch’s character was ready to bloom. After Flair won in Brooklyn, Lynch attacked her to the glee of the Barclay’s Center.

Lynch’s heel turn sparked a movement in the WWE Universe and now we can’t get enough of her. She’s battled that momentum and took to Hell in Cell where she would become Champion.

But HBK isn’t the only Attitude Era legend that’s given Lynch some direction.

“Steve [Austin] has been very supportive and generous with his time. He talks to me and gives me matches to watch. That has been wonderful. Then I was with Mick Foley recently and talking to him. He is one of the reasons I’m here today. He was someone who helped bring me back into wrestling. I’ve been very lucky for the support I’ve gotten from people who have been here before and done wonderful things in the business,” she said.

Lynch then took look back not just on her new hot streak, but the struggle to get back into WWE’s limelight.

“It has been incredible, but it’s been playing the long game. It was built out of so much frustration as a human, character, just as a person. If you’re not in this to be the best and the top dog, then what’s the point. I think it’s the same for anything in life. There was a lot of times where I felt overlooked, and you questioned why. You’re doing all the right things, but it’s just not your time. Everything is cyclical in WWE, in the world. Sometimes you’ll feel up and sometimes you’ll feel down. I was feeling like I was down too long. The crowd felt I was down too long,” she said.

“I felt in that moment with Charlotte, the place erupted because it wasn’t a story that was manufactured. It was something that felt real because it was built on real feelings across the board. You almost don’t plan that stuff. Maybe it was in the grand scheme of things the whole time, but it felt like for three-and-a-half years this was the culmination. It was as if this was a three-and-a-half-year storyline,” she said.