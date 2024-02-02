Bianca Belair Hopes 'Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez' Does What 'Total Divas' Did for Her (Exclusive)

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are two of WWE's biggest stars and now they're dipping into the world of reality television with their series Love & WWE: Bianca and Montez on Hulu. The series isn't the first time that WWE has released reality projects, as they have followed various WWE couples like Miz and Maryse with Miz and Mrs. as well as Corey and Carmella for YouTube. Belair has publicly stated that Total Divas which ran for nine seasons on E! was one of her reasons for becoming a WWE Superstar.

In a recent interview with Comicbook.com to promote Love & WWE, Belair discussed the opportunity that will likely shape a whole new generation of young people. Whether they are aware of the WWE or not, Belair discussed the impact she hopes the show will have on the audience. "I'm super excited about it," Belair mused. "Like you said, I didn't really watch wrestling growing up, my brother did, I didn't watch it a whole lot. But I remember Total Divas coming out and my mom was even calling me saying, 'have you seen Total Divas? Have you seen what these female wrestlers are doing?' and it got me so interested in it. So that's what I, what we, want to do with this show."

Belair went on to say that it's important for the both of them to show how wrestling has evolved and that being a WWE Superstar has an entirely different meaning. "I think it's cool we get to add our names to be part of this and see how Total Divas really changed a lot in the women's division and we're hoping to do the same thing to bring more eyes to the product for people that aren't necessarily wrestling fans to show them what it is to be a WWE superstar. Show them that wrestling is cool, women's wrestling is cool. Show them what the men are doing, that things are evolving and changing. That this is what it means to be a WWE Superstar and also show them that marriage is cool! I'm super excited to do for others what Total Divas did for me and just continue to bring in more women and more people into WWE."

Love & WWE follows one of WWE's hottest couples as they peel back the curtain and give a look into their personal lives as two of the biggest stars in the company. It chronicles their journey to WrestleMania 39 where Belair is on top of the women's division as WWE Raw Women's Champion but Ford's WrestleMania plans aren't looking so certain. He continues his ascent to the top, attempting to breakaway as a singles star in his beloved tag team. Their friends, family, and other WWE Superstars follow along on their journey as they pull off the impossible.

All eight episodes of Love & WWE are available on Hulu.