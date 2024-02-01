WWE's Rhea Ripley Pokes Fun at Cody Rhodes for Failing to Finish His Story at WrestleMania 39

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley captured her fourth singles title in WWE at WrestleMania 39 against Charlotte Flair. Since then, she's passed over 300 days as champion and there seems to be no signs of stopping the dominant champion. While Ripley was able to finish her story with Flair, another face in WWE who goes by "The American Nightmare" failed to do capture a victory over Roman Reigns.

Ripley recently recounted her journey to the grandest stage of them all on the Notsam Wrestling show. Ripley and Flair's history dates back to Ripley's time in NXT. At WrestleMania 36 the Women's Royal Rumble winner Flair challenged for the NXT Women's Championship which was entirely unheard of. Ripley lost the title in that match and it divided a lot of wrestling fans. While it cemented Flair in the history books as a triple crown champion, Ripley's reign was just getting started. While she did get her revenge on Flair by winning the 2023 Royal Rumble where she also became the iron woman entering at number one and outlasting twenty nine other women, Ripley says it felt like a complete journey to get her win at WrestleMania 39.

"Charlotte had always been someone that I wanted to step in the ring with as well," Ripley said. "She was always the person I would say in interviews that I wanted to fight at WrestleMania. I finally got that opportunity, I finally made it. And then everything got ripped away from me. I didn't have any crowd there, I didn't have my family there, I didn't get the cool fireworks, the cool stage. I didn't get any of that, I was back at the Performance Center."

She didn't miss an opportunity to make a dig at Cody Rhodes whose whole story is "finishing the story" for his father Dusty Rhodes who never captured a title in WWE. Rhodes won the 2023 men's Royal Rumble and declared his shot against Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39. He was unsuccessful in his attempt which has led him on a year long's chase back to Reigns. Rhodes became the first consecutive Rumble winner for the first time in over 20 years last weekend. "Obviously I lost my NXT Women's Championship, which sucked, but whatever. But to get it all back at WrestleMania 39, it just felt like a complete journey. Like, I don't mean to say finish the story but… I finished my story. Let's just say at least one Nightmare can do that."

H/T: WrestleZone