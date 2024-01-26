Bianca Belair Talks Being Named a WWE 2K24 Cover Star (Exclusive)

It's been a busy week for the EST of WWE Bianca Belair. Alongside the announcement that she's joining WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes as cover stars for this year's WWE 2K24 game, Belair was also promoting her upcoming Hulu reality show Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez with husband and one half of The Street Profits, Montez Ford.

Releasing February 2, the eight-episode first season gives a look into Belair's dominant reign as WWE Raw Women's Champion and the lead up to her big match against Asuka at WrestleMania 39. For Ford, his WrestleMania plans have a level of uncertainty to them. He continues his ascent to the top, attempting to breakaway as a singles star in his beloved tag team. Their friends, family, and other WWE Superstars follow along on their journey as they pull off the impossible.

When asked about her groundbreaking WWE 2K24 deluxe cover she shares with Ripley, one of her greatest rivals, Belair noted to Comicbook.com's Haley Miller she was "super excited" when she got the news. "My husband actually called it a couple years ago. 'You're gonna be on the cover' and each year that it didn't happen I was like, 'no I'm not, no I'm not. Like wow, that's crazy!' Getting to be on the cover is one thing but getting to share it with Rhea is amazing," Belair said. "We both came in WWE at the same time together and we've both just been climbing and climbing and climbing. She's amazing, I wouldn't want to share the cover with anyone but her. We made history as the first time two women to have been on the cover. I'm the first African American woman that's ever been on the cover. So just making history, being represenation, it's amazing and I'm just super excited about it [and] to add my name to the list of the amazing people that have graced this cover. It's just a testament that all the hard work that I've been putting in is paying off and it's being appreciated so it's just an amazing feeling."

(Photo: WWE)

Belair has been with the WWE since 2016 where she competed on NXT until her call up to the main roster in 2021. She's a three-time women's champion that has made waves for future generations of women's wrestlers. Belair made history with Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37, the first time two Black women main-evented a PLE, let alone the biggest one of the year, WrestleMania. That's where Belair won her first championship and cemented herself as a certified superstar in WWE. As Raw Women's Champion, she held the title for over 400 days through Night of Champions when she lost in a rematch to Asuka. Belair is also an ambassador for WWE consistently giving back to fans and different communities with her work outside of the ring. Belair will compete in Saturday's 30-woman Royal Rumble match for the third time in her career.