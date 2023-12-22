Bianca Belair Believes a Team up With Jade Cargill in WWE Would Be "Powerful"

Jade Cargill is one of the most talked about female Superstars WWE has at the moment and she hasn't even stepped into a ring yet. Cargill signed with the company in September after her departure from AEW. Weeks later she appeared at the Fastlane pay-per-view, making her official WWE on-screen debut. She turned a lot of heads, including Charlotte Flair who she had backstage segment with and the former two-time WWE Women's Champion, Bianca Belair.

Belair recently revealed that she's excited to see Cargill come in and that anyone who can bring eyes to the women's division is a good thing. She believes Cargill can be that person. "I just think it's exciting. She's coming in, and she's created so much noise without even having a match yet. So that alone speaks volumes to what she can do for this division," Belair said in an interview with ROAR Around the Ring. "So I'm just excited for that. I'm excited for whenever she steps out. I know that when she does step out, she's gonna be ready, and she's gonna make some noise. So I'm just excited for when that's gonna happen and who it's gonna be with. I know that, in the future, we're gonna have a banger match, whenever that comes. But the possibilities are endless. Whenever you can add someone to this division that can bring eyes to the product and make noise, we're always all for that, and I think that she's gonna be able to do that 100%."

Cargill has been vocal about wanting to face Belair since signing with WWE, calling it a "WrestleMania main event" and a match that will have fans glued to their television screens. Belair also agrees, noting that a team up between them is just as much of a history making powerful image as their singles match would be. "Both because even as a tag team, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair as a tag team, who can take us down? Coming from all angles, all sides, that's just a powerful image, powerful representation. We can make history. We would go on a tear. But we also could go head-to-head, and that would just be equally as great. So I think that both."

Cargill has yet to make her in-ring debut, and it may take a bit longer than expected. While Cargill is urging fans to be patient, during the Survivor Series press conference, Triple H gave an update on her impending debut."I have no less belief in her now than I did then [when she signed with WWE]," he said. "It's interesting when she came in, we talked about her development and where she would land. But where the development was, I wanna make sure that no matter what is thrown at Jade Cargill, she's ready, and at no fault of her own, I think that she was limited in that."