Booker T Feels It's Time for WWE NXT to Have a Second Women's Title

Over the past year, the topic of adding another Women's Championship into the mix for WWE NXT has come up quite a bit, as there is currently only one Women's Title available. To put that into perspective, NXT has the NXT Championship, the NXT Tag Team Championships, and the North American Championship available for the Men's Division, but currently only the NXT Women's Championship for the Women's Division. On his Hall of Fame podcast with Brad Gilmore, Booker T was asked about WWE potentially getting another Women's Championship, and Booker feels the NXT Women's Division is a perfect place for another Championship to land (H/T Fightful).

"I feel like it's time too. I feel like, even NXT, I feel like it's time for NXT to get another title, just to give everybody a piece of the action, a bite of the apple. But I would love to see that for the ladies. Right now, the ladies are killing it. NXT, a lot of the ladies that have left NXT and they've moved to the main roster, they're gonna need a little bit more, as far as play, for everybody to have a part in the game. Having a chance to have gold around the waist I think is something that we all strive for in this business and want for to be champion just once. So yeah, I agree," Booker T said.

The main roster could also use another Women's Title, but at least there is one Women's Title per show and the Women's Tag Team Championships. During a post-event press conference, ComicBook asked Shawn Michals about the possibility of adding another Women's Title to the NXT brand, and he said while it was something he's thought about many times, there is some hesitation to do it right now.

"So look, every now and then those thoughts drift into your head, but I'll say this. I think that as proud as I am of our Women's division, I would argue there isn't anybody... I don't know. Certainly in my opinion, there isn't anybody that highlights their women as well as we do here in NXT," Michaels said. "Having said that, I just don't know what another Title would be, and sometimes I'm not sure what you really accomplish in that respect."

"So I think the fact that we highlight our women and have them in so many different storylines and have them so unbelievably distributed throughout the roster, I think is a huge success and something that we do very well. I guess to answer your question, I play with it. I go back and forth with it every now and then, but again, when everything is said and done, there's the television show on Tuesday that we have to put on, but we also, it's about developing talent down here and we have a lot of very, very young individuals, especially on our women's side now," Michaels said.

Michaels also addressed the WWE draft and how some of the talent has moved to Raw and SmackDown, so there are voids to fill in the roster. "With the draft and everything else, we lost a lot of our, again, what we would consider our veterans and a lot of leaders. And right now we have a very, very young women's locker room," Michaels said. "And so I think right now... And I would argue at one time, the Women's Championship was obviously the only Title that was ever there from the women's standpoint. But as much as I would love to do something like that, I would really want to have it thoroughly vetted out."

"I hope I'm not giving you a runaround BS answer. It is something I think about on a daily basis. I just don't know that I'm comfortable with what that is yet or have made that determination. And again, I also know that with having such young talent, are there going to be people that are prepared to carry on that role? I guess that's my answer for you. I think about it a lot, but I'm not ready to pull the trigger on something like that. I'm just very proud of what it is that we do here with our women in NXT, because I think they're, once again, the strongest women's division in all the country," Michaels said.

We'll have to wait and see if another Championship is added to the NXT Women's Division, but for now the focus is on Survivor Series WarGames, and you can find the full card below.

Survivor Series WarGames:

Women's World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs Zoey Stark

Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (C) vs The Miz

Men's WarGames Match: Judgement Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh) and Drew McIntyre vs Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jet Uso, Sami Zayn, and Randy Orton.

Women's WarGames Match: Damage CTRL (IYO SKY, Bayley, Kairi Sane, and Asuka) vs Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch

Dragon Lee vs Santos Escobar

WWE Survivor Series WarGames kicks off at 8 PM EST and will stream live on Peacock.

