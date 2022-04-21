Bray Wyatt Transforms His Twitter Account, Posts Cryptic Messages

✖

Bray Wyatt took to Twitter on Thursday and completely revamped his account, changing his username to just a red circle and his profile picture to the sketch of a different kind of mask, this time with a large chin, mangled teeth and a third eye on his forehead. Then in a series of tweets he wrote, "I do think it's true that 'he who makes a beast of himself, gets rid of the pain of being a man. But to be Sentinet. But if you become the machine, you don't have to feel at all. #WhatIf?

The third tweet had yet another sketch, this time of something that resembled both a machine and a demon. Wyatt has yet to appear for any wrestling promotion since his WWE release in July 2021, though he hasn't shut the door on continuing his career.

"I will always love wrestling. I couldn't imagine spending the rest of my life without stepping in the ring again and hearing that roar again. I think about it often. Everything has to be in place though. Like I said, timing is everything," he wrote on Instagram last month.

Wyatt's father, Mike Rotunda talked about both Bray and Bo Dallas continuing their careers while on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw this week.

"They're definitely not maybe done," Rotunda said."I don't know, they're kind of got their foot in and going with a couple different things, trying to see what's available. So, you know, maybe you'll see them back. Maybe you won't, I don't know yet, but I don't want to speak for them either because I know they're trying to reach out and get some different things going."

"I didn't push them to get into it," he later added. "And I told them, I said, it's a hard business, you know, you're gonna have to go through a lot of s—. And of course, I think it's a natural thing with them. Their grandfather did it, their uncles did it, their dad did it. No matter what you try to tell them, they're gonna try to go do it. You know? And they did and they were both successful. Vince, I don't think gave my younger son Taylor (Bo) a chance because Taylor is a hard worker. He really is. You can't teach that timing and stuff and Windham had a great, great gimmick. He got over because he could talk and it was a unique situation. So I'm proud of them both."