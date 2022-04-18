Mike Rotunda on Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas’ Wrestling Futures After Leaving WWE

Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas were both released by the WWE in 2021 and neither man has wrestled in any capacity since then. There’s been plenty of speculation that either could pop up in another promotion — especially Bray — but both have remained relatively quiet. Mike Rotunda, better known in the wrestling world as IRS, is the father of both men and provided an update on their wrestling futures on a recent edition of Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw.

“They’re definitely not maybe done,” Rotunda said (h/t WrestlingNews.co) “I don’t know, they’re kind of got their foot in and going with a couple different things, trying to see what’s available. So, you know, maybe you’ll see them back. Maybe you won’t, I don’t know yet, but I don’t want to speak for them either because I know they’re trying to reach out and get some different things going.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Wyatt was a multi-time world champion, Dallas found minimal success in the company following his NXT Championship. Despite not being let go until April 2021, he hadn’t wrestled a match since November 2019.

“I didn’t push them to get into it,” he said. “And I told them, I said, it’s a hard business, you know, you’re gonna have to go through a lot of s—. And of course, I think it’s a natural thing with them. Their grandfather did it, their uncles did it, their dad did it. No matter what you try to tell them, they’re gonna try to go do it. You know? And they did and they were both successful. Vince, I don’t think gave my younger son Taylor (Bo) a chance because Taylor is a hard worker. He really is. You can’t teach that timing and stuff and Windham had a great, great gimmick. He got over because he could talk and it was a unique situation. So I’m proud of them both.”

As for Bray, now going by his real name Windham, the former WWE Champion teamed up with Jason Baker on a horror film project that began production late last year. Stay tuned for further updates on both men as more information becomes available!