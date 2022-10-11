Bray Wyatt Sneaks Another QR Code Onto This Week's WWE Raw, Delivers Frightening Message

Bray Wyatt may be back in the WWE, but his mysterious QR codes haven't stopped popping up in the background on WWE TV. This week's Monday Night Raw featured another midway through the show during a backstage segment while The Miz was walking out to the ring for his birthday celebration. The code takes fans to a video embedded on WWE.com, which shows puzzle pieces coming together to form Wyatt's new butterfly logo.

The song "He's Got The Whole World In His Hands" can be heard in the background. The letters JNV can also be seen on the screen, which users on Twitter believe could be coded for 10/14/22 for their numerical spots in the alphabet. That would mean Wyatt is sending a message that he'll be on this week's Friday Night SmackDown.

The latest QR code from this week’s #WWERaw shows a video of puzzle pieces making Bray Wyatt’s new logo. “He’s Got The Whole World in His Hands” is playing in the background pic.twitter.com/z3iyxJHXpC — Connor Casey (@ConnorCaseyCB) October 11, 2022

Update: Later in the show, Wyatt interrupted the episode feed with a distorted message that resembled his return from this past weekend. Wearing his new mask, Wyatt repeatedly shouted "Revel in What You Are!"

WWE then outright advertised Wyatt for this week's SmackDown, with a commercial asking "What Does Bray Wyatt Have In Store?" Stay tuned for more updates!

This story is developing...