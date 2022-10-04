WWE Hires New Creative Team Member With Direct Bray Wyatt Connections

WWE's latest hiring could be yet another sign that Bray Wyatt will be back in the company as early as this Saturday's Extreme Rules pay-per-view. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, former Marvel Comics writer Rob Fee has signed with the company as its Director of Longterm Creative. Fee's work with WWE has already made headlines as he's the man behind the direction and production of the QR Code messages that have dominated Raw and SmackDown in recent weeks. Fightful previously reported that the identity of that campaign will be revealed at Extreme Rules and numerous signs are pointing to Wyatt's return.

On top of that, Sapp noted Fee pitched a horror film centered around The Fiend last year and was on the verge of getting the green light on production only for Wyatt to get released in late July 2021. Stay tuned for more updates on Fee, Wyatt and the QR codes as they become available!

Triple H admitted in his first media scrum after taking over WWE Creative that he wanted the opinions of lots of different people when it came to storytelling. He said at the time, "I want ideas from everybody. I want thoughts from everybody. To me, this is inclusive. That goes for the talent — when I say it's going to take all of us, it's going to take all of us. And I want that. Paul [Heyman] is one of the best promos in the history of this business. So who better? When I asked him to be a part of this (the tryouts in Nashville), he was thrilled... Who better to come here and talk about that skill? Paul has the gift of gab, always has. Who better to come here and motivate these kids?"

Below is the card for Saturday's Extreme Rules pay-per-view. Do you think Wyatt will show up in some form or fashion? Let us know down in the comments!

Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins (Fight Pit Match)

SmackDown Women's Championship: Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey (Extreme Rules Match)

Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley (Ladder Match)

Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross (Strap Match)

Edge vs. Finn Balor (I Quit Match)

The Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium (Good Old Fashion Donnybrook Match)

