Bret Hart Blasts Goldberg During Steve Austin Interview

WWE released the latest episode of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network this week, where “The Texas Rattlesnake” sat down with WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. During their conversation the topic of Bill Goldberg came up, and “The Hitman” had some less-than-flattering words for the reigning WWE Universal Champion. The history between Hart and Goldberg is well-documented, as Hart’s in-ring career was brought to a sudden end when Goldberg came him a concussion during their match at Starrcade 1999. In previous interviews Hart went so far as to say Goldberg shouldn’t be in the WWE Hall of Fame because of his “reckless” habits in the ring.

“Goldberg, to me, was one of the most unprofessional wrestlers there ever was in the business. For Bill Goldberg to be in the Hall of Fame, he hurt everybody he worked with,” Hart said. “You might as well wrestle a real gorilla. He was the most dangerous guy to work with, he hurt everybody he worked with. I remember Curt Hennig being in pain all the time from the matches they had.”

“The last words I said to Bill before we went out and had that match where he ended my career, I said, ‘Bill, whatever you do out there, don’t hurt me. We can do whatever you want. Just don’t go nuts,’” he added.

Hart echoed those same sentiments in an interview last year, which led to Goldberg giving a response during an Inside The Ropes interview.

“Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart, man, his name and moniker speak for themselves, the lineage is unparalleled. It was an honor and a privilege [to work with him] and I very much looked up to him and listened to everything that he said. At the time there were a lot of people that gave their opinions and you didn’t know whether they had their best interest at heart, you don’t know if they had the company’s best interest at heart or your best interest at heart. I still don’t know, but I don’t care because at the end of the day I can control what I can control and that’s it. I’m not going to sit and complain about anything, I’m just going to go out and try and do my job.

“I would’ve loved to have worked a little bit more with Bret Hart and I would’ve loved more than anything to have not kicked Bret Hart in the head and what happened, happened,” he added. “There have been things said either by Bret or other people that I was malicious and he shouldn’t have been in the ring with me. I’m really sorry man, but if I’d really wanted to hurt the guy, he would’ve never gotten up.”

Goldberg is booked to defend the WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36 on April 5.