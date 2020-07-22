Former WWE Star Brian Myers (Curt Hawkins) Confirms Return to Impact Wrestling

✖

Brian Myers, who formerly performed for WWE Television as Curt Hawkins, was one of the many former WWE talent released from the company as a way of cutting costs during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Now that the 90 day non-compete has expired, Brian Myers took to his Instagram page to confirm to fans that he is making his grand return to Impact Wrestling. With an intense photo of his very COVID-19 ready mask, now fans can look forward to Impact Wrestling even more in the hopes of spotting the former WWE star.

As Impact Wrestling fans saw when tuning into the recent Slammiversary pay-per-view, it's an exciting time to watch the program as many familiar faces have made their return to the company (or debut) following their release from the WWE. The Slammiversary pay-per-view saw former stars Heath Slater (who may or may not be officially a member of the Impact Wrestling roster if his backstage segment was anything to go by), Eric Young, and the Good Brothers, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, make their debut.

Now with Brian Myers making his debut on the roster alongside the also teased return of EC3 as well, there will be a number of unique and fun match ups that fans will definitely want to keep an eye on over the next few weeks and months. It's clear that wrestling television is now more prominent than ever, and talents like Myers are definitely going to up that level of competition across the board.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Myers (@myers_wrestling) on Jul 21, 2020 at 6:17pm PDT

Previously speaking with ComicBook.com's Ryan Droste (and before confirming his return to Impact Wrestling), Myers opened up about the next phase of his career following his time with the WWE, "I was very happy in WWE and making a lot of money. And the one thing that if I had to say, wasn't so great, was that my career was pretty much saddled then on Main Event in these six-minute matches. Whereas now I feel like the gift out of getting fired here is a way to solidify my legacy in the ring and go out there and just have some kick-ass matches while I can, While father time lets me."

Are you excited to see Brian Myers make his return to Impact Wrestling after all of these years? What did you think of time as Curt Hawkins in the WWE? What matches are you hoping to see once he makes his impact? Will you be tuning into Impact Wrestling? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.