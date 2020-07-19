Former WWE Star Heath Slater Debuts at Impact Wrestling's Slammiversary

✖

Former WWE superstar Heath Slater has made his official debut with Impact Wrestling during the Slammiversary pay-per-view event as "Heath." Surprisingly jumping into the ring in between matches, he proclaims that he's now out to challenge for not only The Rascals' open challenge and even the Impact World Championship title match. Heath was one of the many members of the WWE roster who had been released as part of an effort to cut costs during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Following a 90 day non-compete, Slater is now officially back in action in this new promotion. This one is certainly a surprise given that the former WWE superstar recently made an appearance during WWE Monday Night Raw to help his former ally, WWE World Champion Drew McIntyre.

Slater's career in the WWE was far from perfect, but now he's looking forward and carving out a new persona for himself. As this non-compete expired, Slater even released an ominous teaser touting how he was waking himself up from the "nightmare" that was his stifled time as part of the WWE roster.

As part of the teaser, Slater also spoke about the next phase of his career and having it better fit into his life overall over on Instagram, "When I was young, I dreamt of having a place just for me inside the squared circle. With the help of my Mom and Grandpa, I made that dream my reality. At 23 years old, my priority was me and only me. I lived the life that the old timers told me about and life on the road was everything I thought it would be at first. As the years went on my career evolved and so did I. I became a man, a husband and a father."

Elaborating further, Slater went on to say about his time with the WWE coming to an unexpected end, "Year after year, loss after loss my time in the ring became less and less fulfilling and my time at home became more and more precious but there was never a healthy balance between the two. Leaving WWE may have not been on my terms, but moving forward the choices I make regarding my career and my life will be ONLY on my terms. Over the last 14 years, I lost the man I thought I was... but Thank God I’m finding him again. I’m ready to reignite my fire. I’m ready to be the wrestler I was meant to be, while being the father and the husband that my family deserves. Now it’s my turn and I’m going to rise. So y’all better watch the hell out."

How do you feel about Heath Slater's debut in Impact Wrestling? Are you excited to see what he does next? Let us know all your thoughts in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.