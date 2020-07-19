Former WWE Star EC3 Teases Impact Wrestling Return at Slammiversary

✖

Former WWE star EC3 has officially teased his debut with Impact Wrestling at the Slammiversary pay-per-view event as part of a mysterious teaser following the pay-per-view event. EC3 was one of the many former WWE Superstars that had been released by the company as a means of cutting costs during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Following a 90 day non-compete clause, Ethan Carter III had released an ominous teaser video with his first match post-WWE that was angled around the fact that he was no longer going to let a company control the way he presents himself.

This new persona is much fiercer, and it's the one he is bringing to Impact Wrestling. Following some teasing for a few weeks about his next promotion possibly being All Elite Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and more, this surprise teaser during Impact Wrestling's Slammiversary was certainly a big boon to fans looking for more from this talent in particular.

EC3 has been quite public with how displeased he was with the way WWE treated his character, and had this to say about his initial debut gimmick as part of WWE Monday Night Raw, "Any gimmick is an opportunity to act like a fool and get paid for it. I'm of the school of thought that I have the ability ot make anything worst. But probably a mute one-dimensional character that just posed in front of a mirror because 'he has muscles so he's a guy that just looks in the mirror harhar.'"

He had even gone as far to say that the creative process in WWE overall is "broken," and discussed the following in a recent interview, "I was like, 'If I pitched it to [WWE], it's gonna suck and I'm going to lose my mind.' So, in my mind I watched the Fiend lose to Goldberg at Saudi, like that guy put so much work into being the most creative thing I've ever seen and then they just throw it away. But, I gotta do something. So, I pitch this beginning. The same thing that I released when I got fired..."

Elaborating further, EC3 revealed how he turned this energy in new direction during his 90 non-compete, "At first it wasn't even about this character, it was 90 days of freedom to do what I want with a wrestling character, how I want it. Let's see where it goes, because someday someone else is gonna get their hands on it. It'll be manipulated, and it won't be as true to my vision and which is okay. 'Cause that's what happens to some extent. It was also a 90 day exhibition in showing how broken WWE creative process is."

How do you feel about EC3's upcoming return to Impact Wrestling at Slammiversary? Excited to see what this new persona will bring? Let us know all your thoughts in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.