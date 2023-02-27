WWE Raw Preview: Brock Lesnar Responds to Omos, Hall of Famer in Title Match, Miz TV

The road to WWE WrestleMania 39 stops in Grand Rapids, MI tonight. The final Monday Night Raw of February is expected to further a number of storylines set to culminate at the Showcase of the Immortals, most namely in the form of Brock Lesnar vs. Omos. The Nigerian Giant threw out the challenge to the Beast Incarnate last week, shocking fans as many expected Lesnar to remain on a collision course with Bobby Lashley following the pair's inconclusive match ending at WWE Elimination Chamber. Lesnar has been invited by Omos and his manager MVP to accept the WrestleMania challenge on tonight's show.

Championships are on the line when Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY put their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles up for grabs against the newly-formed unit of Becky Lynch and Lita. Lita returned to WWE TV earlier this month to help fight off Kai and SKY when they attempted to interfere in Lynch's cage match against Bayley. Since then, the WWE Hall of Famer and The Man have operated side-by-side, laying out a tag title challenge to Kai and SKY last week. Lita and Lynch have the opportunity to exit Grand Rapids with gold, which would mark the first time that either woman has held a tag championship.

Two more women's division matches come in the form of singles competition. Following her WWE Elimination Chamber victory and win over Nikki Cross last week, Asuka looks to keep her momentum rolling when she faces Carmella. While Asuka already has her WWE WrestleMania 39 bout locked in, both Candice LeRae and Piper Niven find themselves in limbo. LeRae and Niven will duke it out one-on-one, each woman looking to get a W and further their WWE WrestleMania 39 aspirations.

Miz TV is back with a special "Hollywood" edition of his recurring talk show. This segment promises to reveal big news regarding WWE WrestleMania 39. With no clear path to SoFi Stadium for the Awesome One, many have speculated Miz could reveal himself to be the WWE WrestleMania 39 host.

Outside of what has already been announced, look for Kevin Owens to further his storyline with Sami Zayn, WWE United States Champion Austin Theory to hype up his imminent confrontation with John Cena, and Cody Rhodes to respond to last week's heated promo with Paul Heyman.

Monday Night Raw airs live tonight at 8 PM ET on the USA Network.