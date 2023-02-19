WWE Elimination Chamber: Bobby Lashley Defeats Brock Lesnar by Disqualification

After campaigning for this rivalry for years, Bobby Lashley finally got his Brock Lesnar program at WWE Royal Rumble 2022, defeating the Beast Incarnate thanks to outside interference. What seemingly started as a one-off title match turned into a multi-month feud, as Lesnar would pursue Lashley once again this past fall. This led to the two heavyweights locking up at WWE Crown Jewel. Lesnar got the sneaky victory, but it was Lashley who ultimately exited Saudi Arabia looking stronger. The bad blood continued into the new year, as Lesnar would cost Lashley a recent WWE United States Title match, which resulted in Lashley hitting Lesnar with a receipt later that month in the men's Royal Rumble match.

With each man holding a singles victory over one another, Lashley and Lesnar engaged in their rubber match tonight at WWE Elimination Chamber. Lashley was the first to arrive, making his grand podium entrance at the Bell Centre. Lesnar followed to a massive pop from the Montreal crowd, emerging from the entranceway in his signature black fight shorts with his viking ponytail braided back.

The bout started off hot, with each man showcasing their strength. Lesnar got the upper hand early, backing Lashley into the corner and eventually sending him to the outside. Lashley would hit the ring once more and land a couple of spears, setting up the hurt lock submission hold. Before Lashley could lock it in, Lesnar countered and hit him with an F5, which was only good for a two count. A second F5 wasn't enough either, as Lashley kicked out well ahead of a three. The Montreal crowd was hot behind Lesnar, chanting for a third F5, but Lashley landed a third spear out of nowhere. This led to boos and "Bobby who?" chants from the Canadian crowd, but Lashley remained unwavered as he successfully locked in the hurt lock.

While Lesnar showed signs of fading, the Beast landed a low blow on Lashley before he could pass out. This led to an immediate disqualification, giving Lashley the sneaky victory. Lesnar would then attack referee Chad Patton as a result, hitting him with an F5. Lesnar turned his attention back to Lashley, hitting him with an F5 after the bell.

The punishment continued on the outside, as Lesnar F5'd Lashley through the announce table. Chants of "holy s--t!" echoed throughout the Bell Centre before Lesnar F5'd referee Chad Patton once more.

This past Friday on WWE SmackDown, Bray Wyatt sent a warning to the winner of Lashley vs. Lesnar, seemingly teasing that he would be facing the victor at WWE WrestleMania 39. While Lashley won the match, Lesnar left the arena standing tall.

