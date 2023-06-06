WWE Fans Are Bummed That Captain America 4 Dropped "New World Order" From The Title

Anthony Mackie officially confirmed on Tuesday that the next Captain America film is changing its name from Captain America: New World Order to Captain America: Brave New World. The name change was met with disappointment from wrestling fans as the New World Order was also the name for the famous faction that dominated WCW for much of the Monday Night Wars. The movie had already dipped its toe into the wrestling world by casting current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in an undisclosed role (it's believed he's a member of the Serpent Society). You can see some of the reactions to the name change in the list below!

Captain America: Brave New World is set to release on May 3, 2024. It will mark the first film where Mackie (as Sam Wilson) will take on the role of Captain America following Steve Rogers' (Chris Evans) retirement at the end of Avengers: Endgame.