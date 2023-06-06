WWE Fans Are Bummed That Captain America 4 Dropped "New World Order" From The Title
Anthony Mackie officially confirmed on Tuesday that the next Captain America film is changing its name from Captain America: New World Order to Captain America: Brave New World. The name change was met with disappointment from wrestling fans as the New World Order was also the name for the famous faction that dominated WCW for much of the Monday Night Wars. The movie had already dipped its toe into the wrestling world by casting current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in an undisclosed role (it's believed he's a member of the Serpent Society). You can see some of the reactions to the name change in the list below!
Captain America: Brave New World is set to release on May 3, 2024. It will mark the first film where Mackie (as Sam Wilson) will take on the role of Captain America following Steve Rogers' (Chris Evans) retirement at the end of Avengers: Endgame.
Facts
Captain America NWO was much better title pic.twitter.com/LTZKktK1B0— six 🇬🇭 (@Sixfever) June 6, 2023
Didn't They Know? When You're nWo...
When you’re nWo, you’re nWo… https://t.co/Vln8qEQOPt pic.twitter.com/jetyyyJQPT— WrestleZone (@WRESTLEZONEcom) June 6, 2023
Uh-oh...
“Captain America is black in this movie??? That title doesn’t work for me anymore brother” https://t.co/hwVhJrfU86 pic.twitter.com/LcY87qSwmI— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) June 6, 2023
So It's Our Fault?
Captain America 4 is no longer “New World Order”. It’s been changed to Captain America: Brave New World
All of our nWo jokes got them to change it.— #DORK (@DORKpodcast) June 6, 2023
Marvel Joined the Wolfpac!
What happened to nWo https://t.co/kjpbR2xbYF— Marcel (@MarcelsNirvana) June 6, 2023
Marvel Fears Hogan!
Captain America fears the NWO pic.twitter.com/sBIfp92UBM— Paul E.Dangerously (@paul_gleed84) June 6, 2023
Swerve!
Omg Cap has joined the New World Order pic.twitter.com/5qgepjBqf0— Brian Gaar (@briangaar) June 6, 2023
What a Shame
Captain America is no longer 4 Lyfe https://t.co/sDDsHDXFEp pic.twitter.com/CQCW2lTGwa— Connor Casey (@ConnorCaseyCB) June 6, 2023