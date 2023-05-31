Harrison Ford Discusses His "Tough" Captain America 4 Schedule

Harrison Ford has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The storied actor is set to take on the role of Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross from the late William Hurt in Captain America: New World Order where he is confirmed to have risen to the rank of President of the United States. While Ross is no MCU rookie, the general-turned-government official seems to have his busiest days ahead of him. Ross was absent from screens for eight years before he showed up as the Secretary of State in 2016's Captain America: Civil War and would go on to have three small but substantial appearances in later films.

Ford is well aware of the responsibility that comes with a character the magnitude of Thunderbolt Ross, as the Indiana Jones star noted that he is feeling the weight of the workload.

"I mean, there are tough days and easy days and fun days and all kinds of days. It's a tough schedule and, yeah, it's fun, but it's not a walk in the park," Ford told Esquire. "It's not fun fun. It's work."

The MCU is one of the few franchises that eluded Ford for the bulk of his career. The 80-year-old actor has appeared in five Star Wars films, two Blade Runner movies, and is set to return to arguably his most famous franchise, Indiana Jones, next month. Even though those aforementioned projects had Ford in a starring role as opposed to the supporting player he will likely be in Captain America: New World Order, his Marvel duties might be a walk down uncharted territory.

That's because in the comics, Thunderbolt Ross eventually transforms into Red Hulk. There is no word on whether the MCU plans to evolve Ross into the crimson rage monster, but some of Ford's co-stars are ready for it to happen.

"If that happens, if I'm lucky enough to experience that, I will savor it like you will not believe," Thunderbolts star David Harbour told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis when asked how he would react to seeing Ford in a motion-capture suit. "I mean, can you imagine how angry that guy would be in a green suit with ping pong balls all over it? Just standing there, 'Ah, s--t.'"

Captain America: New World Order is currently in production and is set to release on May 3rd, 2024.