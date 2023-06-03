Captain America 4 Will Be "Very Grounded" According to One Key Creative

Captain America 4 is "very grounded" according to one key creative. Production designer Ramsey Avery spoke to Collider about Anthony Mackie's upcoming MCU movie. It seems like things are firmly street-level for Sam Wilson's next confirmed appearance with the shield. Avery says that Captain America 4 director Julius Onah's interpretation of the Marvel world is quite a bit different than some of the other directors working for Marvel Studios. Now, depending on who you are, there have been some calls for storytelling closer to the ground in Phase 5. (Quite funny after the reaction to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3…) But, it seems the Winter Soldier tone employed by Secret Invasion could leak into this entry too.

"[T]he intent of this is to be very grounded, to make sure it has that sense of really happening in the world," Avery explained. "So it's a different sense in a lot of ways than particularly some of the more recent pieces have been. And it's a very deliberate choice, and it's a fascinating choice and an exciting choice. And it comes with a whole host of different kinds of questions involved in that."

What's Coming In Captain America 4?

As Captain America 4 approaches, fans are wondering what Marvel Studios has up its sleeve for Sam Wilson's hero. He's now rocking the shield, but it seems like there's drama on the horizon judging by the events of Black Panther Wakanda Forever and the United States' ambitions on the world stage. Add the burgeoning Multiverse crisis to the mix and poor Captain America's got a lot to handle in this one.

"I think, he's not Steve Rogers and I think that's a good thing," Producer Nate Moore told the hosts of ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast. "Because to me, this new Cap is Rocky. He's going to be the underdog in any situation. He's not a super soldier. He's not a hundred years old. He doesn't have the Avengers."

He continued, "What happens with this guy who announces publicly kind of, without the support, 'I'm new Captain America.' What happens next? I think is fascinating because he's a guy. He's a guy with wings and a shield, but he is a guy. So, we're going to put him through the wringer and make him earn it, and see what happens when he is outweighed, outclassed, out-everything. What makes somebody Captain America? I'm going to argue it's not being a super soldier. And I think we're going to prove that with Mackie and Sam Wilson."

