Captain America 4 Title Change Confirmed By Anthony Mackie

Marvel Studios' Captain America 4 has a new title. Star Anthony Mackie revealed via an Instagram post that the upcoming Captain Americamovie, which Marvel announced as Captain America: New World Order. is now called Captain America: Brave New World. Mackie confirmed the name change with a photo of himself talking to co-star Harrison Ford, who is replacing the late William Hurt as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the film. Mackie's status says they were discussing how to properly "kick ass" on a cinematic level and having a good time about it. The film's updated title is apparent in the title treatment on the back of their set chairs.

"When Harrison Ford tells you how kicking ass should look, you listen! LoL… Thanks for the on set wisdom and laughs my friend!" Mackie writes. "Can't wait to do it again… Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World in theaters May 3, 2024."

Captain America 4's New Title

Marvel Studios didn't explain the film's change in name. Some criticized the Captain America: New World Order title for its association with a conspiracy theory that is often considered antisemitic. Little is known about the film's plot, but the actual intent of the title may have been a reference to an organization of villains called the New World Order in Marvel Comics, led by Red Skull, the archnemesis of Sam Wilson's predecessor as Captain America, Steve Rogers.

No immediate reference to Captain America comics is apparent from the new Captain America: Brave New World title, either to stories, characters, or groups. The closest analog may be Secret Empire: Brave New World, a miniseries that Marvel Comics published as part of the wider Secret Empire crossover in 2017. That event saw Captain America's (Steve Rogers) history and reality manipulated to make him a sleeper agent for Hydra who revealed himself as Hydra Supreme, took over the United States, and reshaped the world in Hydra's image.

Captain America: Brave New World's Cast and Release Date

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America, Harrison Ford as Thaddeus Ross, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, and Tim Blake Nelson as Dr. Samuel Sterns, reprising his role from 2008's The Incredible Hulk. Shira Haas will make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Sabra in the film. Captain America: Brave New World is directed by Julius Onah.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in theaters on May 3, 2024.