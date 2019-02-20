Photo: Charlotte Flair Shows off Nasty Bruise From Becky Lynch’s Crutch Attack

Charlotte Flair was on the receiving end of a vicious attack from Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber on Sunday, and by Tuesday she still had massive bruises left from the beating.

Flair posted a photo of a gnarly bruise on her right arm on her Instagram story on Tuesday.

Charlotte Flair’s arm after Becky Lynch hit her with a crutch on Sunday 😬 pic.twitter.com/29V8VcL1MN — SI Wrestling (@SI_wrestling) February 19, 2019

Flair sat ringside for the Raw Women’s Championship match between Ronda Rousey and Ruby Riott, in which Rousey won in less than two minutes via an armbar.

Rousey then invited Flair into the ring for a face-off. The tow were quickly interrupted by Lynch, who made her way out to the ring on a set of crutches to sell an attack Flair made on her knee during a house show the night before. But as Lynch stood up in the ring, she quickly revealed that she was faking the injury and began viciously whacking Flair with one of her crutches.

Rousey initially stood back and let Lynch swing away, but “The Man” eventually handed her the other crutch to let her take a swing. But as Rousey approached Flair, Lynch attacked her from behind and began beating Rousey as well.

Lynch was led out of the arena by security while Rousey limped her way to the back. She reportedly had to be checked for a concussion after the match due to a crutch shot to the head (and was busted open in the process), but was cleared to wrestle Riott again in Raw’s main event on Monday.

The WrestleMania 35 event was originally booked to be Rousey vs. Lynch after the Ireland native won the Women’s Royal Rumble match in January. However, Vince McMahon suspended Flair on an episode of Raw for attacking both Stephanie McMahon and Triple H and replaced her with Flair, Lynch’s bitter rival.

Lynch has continued to antagonize McMahon, Flair and Rousey ever since Sunday’s attack.

Bow down to that beating, you thieving bitch. pic.twitter.com/tNnNHIGbhc — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 18, 2019

“Bow down to that beating, you thieving b—,” Lynch wrote to Flair while posting a photo of her limping towards the entrance ramp.

Ronnie, did you feel that excitement and passion when The Man came around again? That’s what a main event is supposed to feel like. Although I’m sure Char shouting into the mic, and you scowling for the next 2 months will keep the people invested too. You think? pic.twitter.com/ndrtF73PWv — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 18, 2019

“Ronnie, did you feel that excitement and passion when The Man came around again? That’s what a main event is supposed to feel like,” Lynch wrote to Rousey. “Although I’m sure Char shouting into the mic, and you scowling for the next 2 months will keep the people invested too. You think?”