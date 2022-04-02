Charlotte Flair Confirms She and AEW’s Andrade El Idolo Are Getting Married This Year

Charlotte Flair confirmed in an interview with Ariel Helwani that she and AEW’s Andrade El Idolo will be getting married this summer in Mexico. She wouldn’t confirm what the date would be, but did say, “We have a date. It’s this summer, in Mexico. I have my dress.” The pair first got engaged on New Year’s Day 2020, but rumors spread last year that the two had separated. However, El Idolo was spotted alongside Flair at the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 induction ceremony on Friday night.

El Idolo was granted his release in March 2021 and arrived in AEW that June. While Flair has openly indicated she has no intention of leaving WWE, she has been cheering him on in his new ventures.

“I’m just so motivated and inspired by his decision,” Flair told Bleacher Report last year. “It was his dream to be in WWE, but I think he knew and felt he wanted more. He could get more and maybe going and showing his worth and working on things that he needed to like his English, that’s what it was going to take to be where he wants to be. To do that on his own accord and not be scared of the future but to know that he’ll succeed and one day come back… I don’t know if that’s what he’d want to do. But he wants success.

“He wants the platform,” she continued. “He wants to get better. He wants to main-event shows. To see him come out the other night when he debuted, full-blown star. You can’t deny him, he is a star. Working on his English, I know things are going to get bigger and better and brighter for him and I support him 100 percent. It’s really inspiring to watch. He just went and did it.”

Flair will defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship tonight at WrestleMania 38 against Ronda Rousey. El Idolo, having recently taken control of the AFO faction in AEW, beat Darby Allin on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite.