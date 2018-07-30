Charlotte Flair Likely for Next SmackDown?

We haven’t seen Charlotte Flair since May’s Backlash pay-per-view but it looks like she could show up as soon as Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown

According to Cagesideseats, Flair is cleared to return to action this week after undergoing a procedure to repair ruptured breast implants. Per-theater report, it’s likely Flair returns for the net episode of Smackdown.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If Flair does come back on Tuesday, expect her to be tossed right back into things. While it’s unlikely she gets involved in the SmackDown Women’s championship picture it certainly possible that’s where she lands. Considering she already has beef with Carmella there’s no extra incentive needed for her to get even. Not only that, but Flair’s close friend Becky Lynch just punched her ticket for a Summerslam title match. while Lynch is in the middle of hitting new highs of a Superstar, WWE may not be able to resist the idea of making that match a triple threat.

Regardless of her role, WWE is a better place when Charlotte Flair is active. Apparently, she delayed this surgery for several months but opted to compete at WrestleMania and Backlash on top for doing her ESPN The Body photoshoot.

Well, a couple months ago I kept having this pain behind my shoulder blade. I was like, ‘this is not normal.’ I mean I did all my stretching. I did my shoulder stability exercises that my trainer told me to do — our trainers on the road,” she said in an interview with Maria Menounos. “I finally went to have a mammogram and an ultrasound and the doctor said I had free-floating silicone all in my chest from both implants. So I ruptured both implants is exactly what they’d call it,” she said.

As much as Flair wanted to charge forward, the surgery became unavoidable.

“I said, ‘I’ve got a lot of big things coming up.’ Like I knew I had WrestleMania, I knew I had the Body Issue. I just wasn’t going to say anything I could just wait. I finally got to have them re-done a little over four weeks ago. I just wanted that long, but the pain just got worse. I got sick a few times like that might have been from it like the silicone had gone all the way to my armpit,” she said.

“He said I’d be cleared July 31st,” Charlotte said concerning her expected return to the ring. “I am definitely going to work on July 31st. It’s so hard because watching the pay-per-view last night. It’s like I’m out for a not legitimate injury — I mean it’s legitimate because the silicone was [making me sick] I mean it’s dangerous but I kept thinking to myself, ‘you did this to yourself at twenty-one,’” she said.