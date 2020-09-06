Chris Jericho Praises Roman Reigns' Heel Turn

✖

Following his Mimosa Mayhem Match at Saturday's All Out pay-per-view, Chris Jericho appeared on his YouTube channel for his weekly live Saturday Night Special stream to answer various questions from fans. At one point "Le Champion" was asked about Roman Reigns' recent heel turn and alliance with Paul Heyman, which quickly resulted in him winning the WWE Universal Championship. Jericho loved the idea, stating that it would elevate Reigns to a level of stardom he'd never seen before.

"I love the Roman Reigns heel turn, I love the pairing of Roman and Paul Heyman, I think it's great. Once again, you know that I have said this for years that Roman is gonna be even bigger than he has been. Just let him be himself and he's gonna be an even bigger star," Jericho said.

Reigns and Heyman cut their first promo as a unit on this week's SmackDown, with Heyman stating that Reigns had personally recruited him and that only "The Big Dog" is fit to reign as world champion (unlike "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt or Braun Strowman). Unlike his previous role as Brock Lesnar's advocate, Heyman explained his position as "I serve as special counsel to the tribal chief."

Reigns will make his first defense at Clash of Champions on Sept. 27 against his cousin, Jey Uso. Meanwhile, Jericho wound up losing his rubber match with Orange Cassidy after getting punched directly into a vat of mimosa.

Check out the full results from All Out below: