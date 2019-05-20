Chris Jericho Mocks WWE Over Brock Lesnar Winning Money in the Bank Briefcase

Chris Jericho, All Elite Wrestling star and the original creator of WWE’s Money in the Bank ladder match concept, decided to take a shot at his former company on Twitter late Sunday night. For those who missed it, Brock Lesnar appeared on WWE programming for the first time since WrestleMania 35 at Money in the Bank in Hartford, Connecticut, ran into the ring during the main event and unhooked the Money in the Bank contract to make himself the new “Mr. Money in the Bank” despite only spending a few seconds in the match. The commentators tried to make sense of the decision given that Sami Zayn absence from the match meant an eighth spot was open, but many fans watching along weren’t having it.

“Awesome to see @BrockLesnar win the #MoneyInTheBank match…even though he wasn’t officially entered!” Jericho wrote sarcastically on Twitter. “Brock is the future of the biz and this perfect example of genius booking shows why @WWE will remain on top FOREVER! #GoBrockGo”

Days after All Elite Wrestling announced their new television deal with WarnerMedia to have a live show air weekly this fall, Jericho explained that AEW and WWE are already at war over talent.

“You’re hearing about prelim guys getting $400,000, $500,000 a year deals,” Jericho said. “Everyone deserves the money they make, but they never would have gotten that before and wouldn’t get it somewhere else. They can be ones who will never draw a dime. It doesn’t matter. Vince doesn’t want anyone coming to AEW. Doesn’t want there to be a mass exodus whether you are an opening match jobber or a main event Roman Reigns. He doesn’t want anybody to go.”

“This is a war. Even if you don’t want it to be, it just is,” he added. “There hasn’t been any competition for WWE on a national basis for 20 years or more. I think this is something they didn’t really want, but it’s great for the fans and great for the guys. I think in the long run it’s going to make a difference because it gives people a choice. And it’s always good to have a choice.”

Jericho was one of the company’s first major signings, as the former Undisputed WWE Champion claimed on a podcast he was offered the most money in his career to join the new promotion. He’ll take on Kenny Omega at AEW’s first pay-per-view event, Double or Nothing, on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.