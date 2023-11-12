CJ Perry and Andrade El Idolo Officially Join Forces on AEW Collision

CJ Perry made her AEW debut not all that long ago, and she's already making a big impact on Collision. After weeks of teases as to who Perry's first client would be, it was revealed tonight that Andrade El Idolo has decided to form an alliance. Perry had been talking to El Idolo in weeks prior, but now the partnership is cemented, and their first challenge together as an alliance would be Daniel Garcia. Thankfully El Idolo was up for the challenge, though Garcia tested him throughout the match. Ultimately a Figure 8 would take Garcia down, giving the new partnership their first big win, and they hope it is only the beginning of more to come.

Andrade was in control for most of the early part of the match, but Garcia did turn things around. Unfortunately, he also continued to dance, which would give El Idolo opportunities to make a comeback. Then Garcia danced in front of Perry at ringside, and in a later exchange, Garcia caught El Idolo and cinched in the Ankle Lock.

Garcia kept bending the ankle but Andrade finally got free, though Garcia came right back with a chop block. El Idolo then hit a Dragon Screw leg whip and did it again, following it up with a running forearm, and at that point was fully back in the match. El Idolo got ready to hit the finisher and connected with both knees, but Garcia was still able to get his shoulder up.

El Idolo went up top but Garcia hit the ropes and knocked him down awkwardly. Garcia stomped on El Idolo in the corner and then hit a knee strike and rolled into a vertical suplex. Garcia didn't let go and went for the second, but then El Idolo reversed it and hit one of his own. Garcia reversed that and hit a brain buster into a cover, but El Idolo kicked out of the pin attempt.

El Idolo went up top and locked in for the moonsault, but when Garcia moved he added another ring to it and still connected. Garcia kicked out of the pin, and El Idolo connected with strikes. Garcia went on a run with a flurry of strikes and forearm shots, but El Idolo came right back.

Then El Idolo got some revenge for earlier in the match, as he locked in a submission of his own on Garcia. El Idolo locked in the Figure 8 and Garcia wasn't going anywhere, causing him to tap and give El Idolo and Perry their first win together.

What did you think of the match, and who else do you think Perry should take on as a client? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!