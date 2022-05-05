CM Punk Responds to Hangman Page's Threats From AEW Dynamite

✖

CM Punk was absent from this week's AEW Dynamite but wound up being the focus of Hangman Page's latest promo ahead of their AEW World Championship match at Double or Nothing. Page leaned more towards the heel side as he addressed the crowd, saying that he's not going to talk about respecting Punk or that they'd have some sort of tribute match to Bret Hart (something Punk and Dax Harwood have both done in recent weeks). Instead, he promised to "destroy" the former WWE Champion.

"Punk, wherever you are, I want you to hear me. I want you to hear every word I say. I am going to embarrass you. You said that you wanted a fight? Then Punk, it will be the fight of your life!" Page said.

Punk responded on Twitter by writing, "Destroy? Sharpshooter it is," while adding a gif from the movie Tombstone. The pair will clash on May 29 in Las Vegas.

Punk has not held a title in pro wrestling since his famous 434-day reign as WWE Champion ended back in 2013. He's been slowly climbing up the ranks of AEW's singles division ever since his feud with MJF ended with a wildly violent Dog Collar Match at the Revolution pay-per-view. He'll take on the Dark Order's John Silver on next week's Dynamite.

The Chicago native has stated in the past that he wants AEW's top prize but explained why he didn't immediately chase after it when he arrived in All Elite Wrestling last August.

The AEW Title is definitely something I want," Punk said on the Heelturn podcast in October (Kenny Omega was still world champion at the time). "I look at my career as being, I haven't wrestled for seven years, I can't come in and challenge for a world title right away. I look at the situation with Bryan Danielson coming in and wrestling Kenny Omega in his first match, but it wasn't for the title. When I wrestle Kenny Omega, it's gonna be for the title and I'm not going to need 30 minutes to beat him."

Other matches confirmed for Double or Nothing are the two Owen Hart Cup tournament finals and an AEW Women's World Championship match between Thunder Rosa and Serena Deeb. Stay tuned for full coverage of the show!