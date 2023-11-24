CM Punk's Entrance Theme Just Got Re-Released Amidst WWE Survivor Series Rumors

CM Punk continues to be the talk of the town. The Second City Saint has been rumored for a WWE return for over one year now, as bad blood between himself and AEW first brewed back in September 2022. Punk stirred up chatter even further this past April when he paid a visit to WWE Monday Night Raw, hanging out with talent backstage while still under AEW contract. Punk reportedly spoke with The Miz and Triple H, two names he had prior issues with, leading to many believing those conversations were made in an effort to bury a couple of hatchets. Punk's AEW firing this past September opened the floodgates further, and a recent musical update fans that flame.

Living Colour Remasters CM Punk's WWE Theme Song

Is that a CM Punk reference?!

Living Colour released a remastered version of "Cult of Personality" today. The iconic track features the same lyrics and instrumentals as the original 1988 version but includes re-recorded vocals from lead singer Corey Glover.

The timing of this re-release is noteworthy, as WWE Survivor Series goes down in just over 24 hours. CM Punk has been tied to that premium live event since he was fired from AEW in September, as many have speculated that the "big four" show taking place in Punk's hometown of Chicago would be the fitting location for his return to professional wrestling.

As of this writing, all reports indicate that Punk will not be at WWE Survivor Series, and top talent across the board have been deliberately told that the self-proclaimed best in the world is not showing up. WWE has even made efforts to simmer speculation, as Randy Orton's return was announced ahead of time in order to avoid theories that his previously mystery spot could belong to Punk.

WWE Survivor Series goes down on Saturday, November 25th at 8 PM ET, streaming live on Peacock. You can check out the full card below...

WWE Survivor Series 2023 Card

