CM Punk: Ball is in WWE's Court Regarding a Return

CM Punk remains the talk of the wrestling world. The Straight Edge Superstar was fired by All Elite Wrestling in September following an incident that took place backstage at AEW ALL IN: London that caused AEW President Tony Khan to "fear for [his] safety." Since then, reports have indicated that Punk's termination has no non-compete clause and that he is free to pursue other ventures in professional wrestling whenever he pleases. While promotions like NWA and Impact Wrestling have expressed interest in him, the only show in town that could realistically afford his price tag would be WWE.

Punk spent eight years in WWE, ending his tenure by walking out of the company after WWE Royal Rumble 2014. Later that year, Punk put the entire company on blast in a now-infamous podcast with Colt Cabana. In the eight years since his walkout, Punk has made his distaste for WWE clear, throwing shade at his former employer on social media, in interviews, and during live AEW broadcasts.

WWE "Feels Confident" That CM Punk Would Return

(Photo: WWE, AEW)

The Second City Saint's sabbatical may finally be ending.

As reported by Fightful Select, WWE "feels confident" that CM Punk would return to the company if an offer was presented. According to sources from WWE, the company believes the "ball is in their court" regarding a reunion. Punk reportedly had put feelers out to WWE in late September to gauge interest in a return, which was followed up with advice that "talking to Vince McMahon directly" would be in Punk's best interest to secure a comeback.

Regarding Punk's past bad behavior in AEW, "one top star" in WWE told Fightful that Punk is aware that "he wouldn't be able to pull any of his s--t here." The impression from talent is that Punk would need to "make good" with various top stars before cementing a WWE return.

Haus of Wrestling reported that a WWE source feels it is a "safe bet" that Punk appears at WWE Survivor Series.

CM Punk's Efforts to Squash Past Bad Blood in WWE

(Photo: WWE)

Earlier this year, CM Punk visited Monday Night Raw in a backstage capacity.

Punk reportedly had conversations with The Miz and WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, two WWE talents that he had previous issues with. Punk asked Triple H if he was allowed to be at the show, and while Triple H didn't have an issue with it, he needed to check in with "the big guy," a reference to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. This led to Punk being asked to leave by security which he did without causing an issue.

