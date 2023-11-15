CM Punk Makes Numerous WWE Survivor Series, AEW "The Devil" Teases

Wrestling has been without CM Punk for two months now. The self-proclaimed best in the world was fired from AEW this past September following a backstage incident that transpired at AEW ALL IN: London. Since then, rumors and rumblings have tied the Second City Saint to WWE, as speculation has run wild that the upcoming WWE Survivor Series premium live event, which takes place in Punk's hometown of Chicago, would be the site of his homecoming. Shinsuke Nakamura's cryptic teases on WWE Monday Night Raw directed at a new mystery rival have only added fuel to that fire.

Even though Punk and WWE's relationship has been strained for nearly a decade, a return to the sports-entertainment giant isn't even the most outlandish outcome on the table. At the beginning of AEW World Champion MJF's feud with Jay White and Bullet Club Gold, a figure in MJF's devil mask orchestrated an attack carried out by a number of masked individuals on the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. The devil has since appeared on AEW TV in various vignettes, with many expecting a reveal to come this weekend at AEW Full Gear. Theories have ranged from the absent Kyle O'Reilly to none other than Punk himself.

CM Punk Teases WWE and AEW Return Rumors

(Photo: AEW, WWE)

Will the voice of the voiceless be back inside the squared circle this month?

Taking to his Instagram Story, CM Punk shared an screenshot of his calorie tracker with the song "War Pigs" playing in the background. While Punk attached a cover of that tune by Faith No More, the original song by Black Sabbath is the official theme of WWE Survivor Series this year.

Punk then followed that up by sharing an old commercial he did for WWE Hell in a Cell 2012 in which he portrayed the devil. In the footage, Punk dons horns and is painted red as he cackles about competing in "the devil's playground," the nickname for WWE's famous steel structure.

Considering both cannot come to fruition, these teases have led many to believe Punk is just having fun with recent rumblings of his wrestling return.

As improbable as a Punk return to AEW seems, there are a couple of straws to grasp at. MJF's entire "devil" persona was the byproduct of a famous Punk promo from Ring of Honor in 2005 when he declared that "the greatest thing the devil ever did was make you people believe he didn't exist." Since his firing, AEW has essentially done just that. The company does have a history in pulling off elaborated works before as evident by MJF's Summer 2022 absence.

AEW Full Gear goes down this Saturday, November 18th. WWE Survivor Series arrives the following weekend on November 25th.