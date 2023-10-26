CM Punk is a free agent. The Second City Saint's AEW run officially ended earlier this fall when he was fired from the company by AEW President Tony Khan following another backstage incident, this one taking place at AEW ALL IN: London. Since exiting AEW, Punk has been quiet about professional wrestling, but that hasn't stopped the industry from talking about him. Companies like NWA and Impact Wrestling have explicitly showed interest in bringing Punk in, even just for a one-off appearance, while fans have tied Punk to WWE following various supposed teases of his return on Monday Night Raw and WWE SmackDown.

With WWE Survivor Series taking place in Punk's hometown of Chicago, the popular theory is that that event will be the site of Punk's next wrestling appearance. While recent reports have dismissed the idea, Punk himself is not exactly shutting it down.

CM Punk Plays Coy When Asked About WWE Survivor Series

(Photo: WWE, AEW)

The CM Punk return rumblings continue.

Speaking on 670 The Score in Chicago, Punk played coy when asked about the possibility of him showing up at WWE Survivor Series.

"They're asking if I'm going to be there? I think it's sold out," Punk said after a lengthy pause. "I think tickets are hard to get."

Punk was then asked outright if he would wrestle in WWE again, to which he responded with another dodge.

"I don't want to burst anybody's bubble. I'm kind of just sitting at home and enjoying this beautiful Chicago weather," Punk said. "I have an injury in the family. My dog [Larry] blew his dog ACL. I'm literally just spending my time with him. I know that sounds crazy, but he is my son, and I take care of him and treat him as such. Everything has kind of stopped. I'm fortunate to take time off from everything. I've canceled things I have coming up. Traveling is hard. It's tough to leave him here with my wife April [AJ Lee]. If there are two of us here taking care of him, it's easier."

Recent reports have indicated that the ball is in WWE's court regarding a Punk return. The former AEW World Champion is said to be keen on making a comeback, meaning it is ultimately WWE's decision whether or not it actually happens. WWE CEO Nick Khan and WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels have both shared positive remarks when asked about bringing Punk back into the fold.

WWE Survivor Series goes down on Saturday, November 25th.