CM Punk Details His Current Relationship With Triple H

Phil Brooks and Paul Levesque are on the same page. Immediately following CM Punk's shocking return to WWE at WWE Survivor Series 2023, the WWE Chief Content Officer took to social media to share an image of himself and Punk embracing, captioning it, "Mighty cold day in hell." Punk and Triple H infamously butted heads throughout Punk's initial WWE run. While their bad blood originally only existed backstage, it was brought on-screen in Fall 2011 during a feud between the two. Punk regularly criticized Triple H's management style and accused him of burying up-and-coming talent while Triple H labeled Punk as a false martyr, suggesting he only calls for change when it can benefit him.

In an alternate timeline, Punk and Triple H would have rekindled this rivalry going into WWE WrestleMania 30, but Punk believed wrestling Triple H at this stage of their careers was beneath him. This situation escalated into a heated backstage conversation, that also included Vince McMahon, and ended with Punk walking out of the company, not to be seen in a WWE ring for another nine years.

CM Punk Details Current Relationship With Triple H

(Photo: WWE)

Triple H made big efforts to see eye to eye with CM Punk prior to his WWE return.

"I asked him if he wanted to talk on the phone, and he said, 'No, I would actually like to FaceTime you so I can see you,'" Punk told The MMA Hour when asked about his initial talks with Triple H. "I was like, 'Oh, that's interesting.' We just talked about a whole lot of stuff and about stuff that was, at one point, probably serious to both of us that is silly now. We just kind of laughed, buried the hatchet, and then we started talking business. I was like, 'Man, this is Thanksgiving. I don't wanna bother you, you're with your girls, we can talk about it later.' But then I was just like, 'Ah well, Friday, and then the show's Saturday.' It all got done very, very fast."

After that conversation concluded, chatter on Punk's return was mute. All parties involved kept it close to the vest, as Punk revealed that only Triple H, WWE President Nick Khan, his wife April Mendez (former WWE superstar AJ Lee) and his lawyers were aware of what was coming at WWE Survivor Series 2023.

Punk came into WWE with a significant amount of controversy. Beyond his polarizing exit from the company a decade prior, Punk had been at the epicenter of much infamy within former employer AEW. This has a number of WWE talents, namely Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins, not trusting the nice face that Punk has put on since returning.

"I think I'm more reserved than [Triple H] wants me to be. I don't want to rock the boat," Punk noted of his current demeanor. "We've had some great conversations and I'm part of the team. I'm doing what I can. I'm sure my responsibilities might grow in the future. I'm totally stoked doing what I'm doing."

Punk will be on commentary during McIntyre vs. Rollins this Sunday, April 7th at WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 2.