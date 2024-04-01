CM Punk Asked for AEW Release Prior to Collision Forming

Before CM Punk re-signed with WWE back in November he had a rather rocky final run with AEW that ended ahead of AEW All Out last September. He was terminated from his contract after AEW President Tony Khan expressed he "feared for his life" and an altercation that took place at AEW All In where Punk confronted Jack Perry over his "real glass" comment in his match against HOOK. He had gotten injured at AEW All Out 2022 and would get into a fight that has since been dubbed "Brawl Out" between members of The Elite.

Everyone was suspended pending an investigation which was eventually lifted but Punk still had time to heal from his injury. He returned last summer to help launch AEW Collision, which became known as "his show" where it was apparent that there were two different ideologies for the shows and people were likely being kept separated from one another.

Punk joined Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour to discuss a myriad of topics including his decision to go back to WWE, a candid discussion about his time in AEW and him asking for his release prior to AEW Collision being formed. Punk was on several episodes of Collision as part of the annual Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

"Tony's big idea was separate show we're gonna separate everybody," Punk explained. "I said that'll never work just let me go. Get me out of here; just pay me my money. I've already been off TV, I hurt this arm, just get me out of here. Just let me go, who cares. These guys don't want me here, this isn't a real business. This isn't a business predicated on making money, drawing money, selling tickets, doing business. It's not what it was sold to me as, so let me go. 'Oh I can't let you go, I'm gonna do this new show.'"

Punk is currently out injured with WWE as he tore his tricep at the Royal Rumble, opposite the one he tore during his time with AEW. Though he isn't able to wrestle, he will take part in several WrestleMania related festivities like WWE World where he has a sold out meet and greet. He will also appear at WrestleMania itself when Seth Rollins defends the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre. Punk will step behind the commentary desk for the match.