Triple H Addresses CM Punk's Return to WWE at Survivor Series

Tonight's WWE Survivor Series WarGames closed out in epic fashion, as after Randy Orton's return there was one more return to shock the crowd. That return was from none other than CM Punk, who has been gone from WWE for 10 years, but now he is back in WWE after a run with AEW. In the after-event press conference, Triple H addressed Punk's return and revealed that the process of that becoming a reality happened rather quickly, and only a few people knew about it. Triple H also said no one is who they were 10 years ago, and that they are thrilled to have Punk back home in WWE, adding "It's where he belongs.

"So this is um, one of those, sort of lighting in a bottle moments that came together really quickly, but we were extremely excited about it. It's been a long time coming. You can say this about CM Punk, love him, hate him, positive or negative, whatever you want to say, people talk about him all the time," Triple H said. "He's a magnet for that, a conversation starter. It's tough to look past that, and for me, if our fans want it, if the WWE universe is excited to have it, then let's go, and we'll figure out the rest of out from there."

"This came tougher super quick, which I'm sure is why it stayed very tight. There was a lot of speculation at that point. It was nothing but speculation for most of the time there was speculation. It didn't really start to come to fruition until everybody stopped thinking it was going to happen and all of a sudden, it was happening," Triple H said.

"A lot of time has gone by, almost 10 years right? And if you were the same person 10 years ago 10 years later, you messed up. Everybody grows, everybody changes. I'm a different person, he's a different person, and this is a different company, and we're all on the same even starting ground," Triple H.

"So what's next for rCM Punk? That will be interesting won't it, and I'm interested to see that myself. Whatever it is will be exciting, and it will be a thrill ride for the WWE Universe whatever it is. We're all thrilled to have him back here, and it's cliche to say, back home in WWE. It's where he belongs," Triple H said.

Triple H was then asked if TKO pushed it all to make this happen or if it was just WWE. "There has been zero push from anybody but WWE. Myself, Nick Khan, to be honest, very few people knew about it past that," Triple H said. "It's a funny thing now because there's this mystery entity. Yeah, we're doing our thing, and we're trusted to do our thing and what we feel is right for the business, and I've got to be honest, probably the top people at TKO were watching the show going holy s****. It's a good thing, right?"

"It's a crazy cool time right now in WWE, and I think fans can feel that and there's a lot of excitement, and I'm ready. Let's run through a wall. Let's do this in the biggest way possible., and keep building on what Vince McMahon made into a global juggernaut for 50 years. If I have anything to do with it, we're going to make it bigger than it's ever been before," Triple H said.

