CM Punk Pokes Fun at "Cancerous" Comments Other Wrestlers Have Made About Him

CM Punk still hasn't been back on AEW programming since the infamous "Brawl Out" situation last September. It was reported a month later that AEW was attempting to buy the former world champion out of the remaining years on his contract, though that story fizzled out by the end of the year. Punk has since shown on his Instagram page that he's back to training in the gym after suffering a torn triceps in his most recent match, but outside of a few comments he's made on commentary during MMA fights he hasn't commented on if (or when) he'll be back on AEW TV.

Reports of AEW wrestlers being vehemently against Punk's return have also popped up during his absence. Fightful Select reported last October that Chris Jericho went so far as to call Punk a "cancer" in the locker room. Punk decided to poke fun at that notion in a recent Instagram post, photoshopping Danhausen's face over a classic comics panel where Kang The Conquerer stole a pitcher of lemonade.

The caption for the photo reads "(Danhausen) is cancerous to america and really didn't pay for lemonade, he is blackballed — WON (Wrestling Observer Newsletter)." So it doesn't sound like Punk thinks highly of the backstage reports.

Seth Rollins Blasts CM Punk

But Jericho wasn't the only major wrestler out there to hit Punk with the "cancer" label. Seth Rollins did the same in an interview with Wrestling Inc. leading up to the Royal Rumble, making it clear he never wants the former WWE Champion to come back to his old company.

"Oh Phily Phils...stay away. Stay away you cancer. Stay away from me forever. I don't like Phil. I don't like Phil, he's a jerk. Oh, did we just figure that out? Did we just figure that out? Everybody in the room is like 'oh no, did he say that', yeah he's a jerk. C'mon we figured that out over there. We figured it out over here. I don't want him back. Go do something else. Bye bye," Rollins said.

"I don't need to repeat what I said about Chicago Phil in an interview last week. The bottom line is, it's the same as with Logan Paul," Rollins told Covino & Rich in early February, "Punk and Logan Paul are two different personalities, but they're as selfish as it comes. If you're not gonna help, then I don't want you to be a part of our industry. I don't want you to be a part of our company, and that's all there is to that."