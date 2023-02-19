CM Punk Sighted at NJPW's Battle in the Valley

CM Punk has been busy working on commentary again and other projects, but he's not done much in the wrestling world since AEW's All Out pay-per-view. While fans wait to see if that relationship can ever be mended, they did get an unexpected sighting during tonight's New Japan Pro-Wrestling event. That event is Battle in the Valley, and Punk was sighted in the crowd before the event started. A number of big names and anticpated matches are part of the event's lineup, so it's easy to see why he's in attendance. That said, he's probably not actually getting involved in the show. You can find the post below.

There are many who hope that at some point Punk and AEW can mend fences and work together again. That includes FTR's Dax Harwood, who revealed his hopes for Punk, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks moving forward.

CM Punk is in San Jose to attend the NJPW Battle in the Valley show! pic.twitter.com/t4HX4UPMdB — Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) February 19, 2023

"I can tell you what I hope, because I don't know," Harwood said. "Everyone knows about the legalities of the situation and no one is really expressing what is going to happen, what has happened, and what won't happen. I can tell you, all I can be truthful about, I can only tell you what I know and what I perceive to know, I hope that he comes back. I feel that AEW should have the Young Bucks in their locker room. AEW should have Kenny Omega in the locker room. I know that I feel AEW should have CM Punk in the locker room."

"With those four entities, it makes our talent roster so much deeper and better. It's four guys who want to be the best. Regardless of what any of us think personally, I know that we all want to be the best and I know we all want the best for professional wrestling. It's given us a life that we could never have otherwise," Harwood said.

"This is my plea to all four guys," he continued. "Please find a way to make it work. If we can make it work, we can set up the future of professional wrestling for a long time and we can change the course of professional wrestling for a very long time. When you think about it, unselfishly, we're doing this for 20-30 years down the road so guys and girls can make a living."

Here's the full Battle in the Valley card:

IWGP Heavyweight Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

IWGP Women's Championship Match: Kairi vs. Mercedes Mone

NJPW TV Championship: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Clark Connors

No Ropes, No DQ Match: Homicide vs. Tom Lawlor

Loser Leaves NJPW Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Jay White

NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles Match: Motor City Machine Guns Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs

NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match: Fred Rosser vs. Kenta

Josh Alexander, Rocky Romero, Adrian Quest, and Mascara Dorada vs. Kushida, Kevin Knight, Volador Jr., and The DKC