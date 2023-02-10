Seth Rollins Compares CM Punk to Current WWE Superstar

Seth Rollins does not want CM Punk anywhere near WWE. Ahead of WWE Royal Rumble, Rollins was asked about a potential Second City Saint return to WWE, to which he adamantly proclaimed his distaste for the former WWE Champion. Rollins called Punk a "cancer" and repeatedly noted that he wanted him to "stay away." This came during a period of uncertainty for Punk, who is currently on the shelf with a torn triceps. His controversial comments at the AEW All Out press conference put his AEW future in doubt, although recent reports have suggested he could be back in the company once his injury heals.

Rollins doubled down on his Punk stance recently at Super Bowl media week, comparing the Voice of the Voiceless to Logan Paul.

"I don't need to repeat what I said about Chicago Phil in an interview last week. The bottom line is, it's the same as with Logan Paul," Rollins told Covino & Rich. "Punk and Logan Paul are two different personalities, but they're as selfish as it comes. If you're not gonna help, then I don't want you to be a part of our industry. I don't want you to be a part of our company, and that's all there is to that."

Bad blood aside, Rollins did give some praise to Punk for his positive role in the early days of his career.

"That guy has given my career so much that it pains me to have to say bad things about him," Rollins continued. "He helped me out, he really did. He's been a good guy to me for a lot of my career. But for whatever reason, for the past maybe six-seven years, he's in a different head space, and we're not on the same page."

Punk made a half return to WWE programming in 2019 when he joined WWE Backstage, a short-lived studio show that covered WWE but was solely under the FOX banner. This led to Rollins trying to get Punk back in the ring, which proved to be unsuccessful.

"To see kind of what he's done and taken and taken, it's always been about him," Rollins added. "I'm not a fan. I'm just not a fan. There's a place for him, man. He's got a lot to give. I just wish his head was in the right spot."