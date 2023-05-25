All Signs Point to CM Punk Returning to AEW at AEW Collision's Premiere

CM Punk's status within AEW has been a mystery ever since last September, but it looks like the stage has been set for his return. On top of the numerous backstage reports dropped this week pointing to him being on the AEW Collision premiere episode on June 17, Tony Khan officially confirmed during this week's AEW Dynamite that the Collision premiere will take place at The United Center in Punk's hometown of Chicago.

"The belief is that CM Punk will debut on 6/17 at the first Collision show in Chicago and that the issues have been settled. Unless things change, Chicago will be announced tonight. How the announcement of Punk's return will be handled is unknown," the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer tweeted hours before Khan's announcement.

AEW Dynamite Full Card (May 24, 2023)

AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy def. Kyle Fletcher

Orange Cassidy def. Kyle Fletcher AEW World Trios Championships: The House of Black def. Blake Christian, AR Fox & Metalik (Open House Match)

The House of Black def. Blake Christian, AR Fox & Metalik (Open House Match) Taya Valkyrie def. Lady Frost

ROH World Tag Team Championships: The Lucha Bros vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

The Lucha Bros vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta Roderick Strong vs. Daniel Garis

Adam Cole & Chris Jericho's Contract Signing

Promos from FTR, MJF, Darby Allin, Jack Perry, Sammy Guevara and Ricky Starks

AEW Double or Nothing 2023 Full Card

AEW World Championship: MJF vs. Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara vs. "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry

MJF vs. Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara vs. "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal (Mark Briscoe as Special Guest Referee)

FTR vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal (Mark Briscoe as Special Guest Referee) AEW Women's World Championship: Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm

Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm AEW TNT Championship: Wardlow vs. Christian Cage (Ladder Match)

Wardlow vs. Christian Cage (Ladder Match) AEW International Championship: 21-Man Blackjack Battle Royal (Orange Cassidy, Powerhouse Hobbs, QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, TBA)

21-Man Blackjack Battle Royal (Orange Cassidy, Powerhouse Hobbs, QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, TBA) AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill vs. Taya Valkyrie

Jade Cargill vs. Taya Valkyrie The Elite (Kenny Omega, "Hangman" Adam Page, The Young Bucks) vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta) (Anarchy in the Arena Match)

Ethan Page & The Gunns vs. The Hardy Party (Matt & Jeff Hardy, Isiah Kassidy)

Adam Cole vs. Chris Jericho (Unsanctioned Match)

This story is developing...