AEW: The Latest on CM Punk's Involvement With AEW Collision

By the end of last week, it seemed like CM Punk might not be involved in AEW Collision when it's set to premiere next month. While he was initially mentioned in a headline from Warner Bros. Discovery recapping the Collision's premiere announcement, the company then put out a statement to ComicBook saying he was not affiliated with the show. Reports then started popping up about issues between Punk and the AEW front office regarding Ace Steel being brought back into the fold, followed by rumors that the Collision premiere might not take place in Chicago (which has been rumored for months) if Punk won't get onboard.

Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp dropped an update regarding Punk on Tuesday night, writing that Punk had been issued documents over the last week pertaining to disparagement clauses and ensuring he'd make scheduled TV dates. He then debunked the rumor that Collision might premiere at Daily's Place in Jacksonville.

"From the Punk side of things, we've heard that there have been productive conversations over the last week, though we weren't provided a lot of context to that. People close to Punk believe he will be at the first AEW Collision on June 17," Sapp wrote.

Bryan Alvarez of the F4WOnline then seemed to hint at Punk's return being confirmed during this week's AEW Dynamite. The show will feature Tony Khan announcing the location of the Collision premiere on June 17. If it winds up being Chicago, that all but confirms Punk's involvement. Sapp previously reported that Punk has been pushing for his return match to be against Samoa Joe, one of his oldest rivals that he hasn't faced since the mid-2000s. Stay tuned for more updates!

Appears everything clear for liftoff tonight — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) May 24, 2023

AEW Dynamite Full Card (May 24, 2023)

AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy vs. Kyle Fletcher

Adam Cole & Chris Jericho's Contract Signing

Promos from FTR, MJF, Darby Allin, Jack Perry, Sammy Guevara and Ricky Starks

