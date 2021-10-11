CM Punk Teases Feud With AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

CM Punk picked up another win on last Friday’s edition of AEW Rampage by forcing Daniel Garcia to submit to the Anaconda Vice. Prior to that match, Punk appeared on Sport1’s Heelturn podcast, in which he talked about winning not just the Owen Hart Cup but also the AEW World Championship from Kenny Omega. AEW recently announced the tournament as part of a new partnership with the Owen Hart Foundation and Punk even admitted he got emotional just reading the press release.

“I’m not sure how the tournament is going to go, but I’m for sure throwing my name in that hat,” Punk said (h/t Fightful). “I want to be in that tournament, 100%. I don’t know if it’s just going to be for the younger, not so on the map high-fliers, I’m not sure how that’s going to go. We’re getting there. The AEW Title is definitely something I want. I look at my career as being, I haven’t wrestled for seven years, I can’t come in and challenge for a world title right away. I look at the situation with Bryan Danielson coming in and wrestling Kenny Omega in his first match, but it wasn’t for the title. When I wrestle Kenny Omega, it’s gonna be for the title and I’m not going to need 30 minutes to beat him.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

By “30 minutes,” Punk was referring to how Omega and Bryan Danielson had their non-title match at AEW Grand Slam end in a 30-minute draw. This isn’t the first time Punk has mentioned “The Belt Collector,” though he’s often stated he’s in no rush to chase AEW’s top prize.

“I’m kind of approaching it like I’m quasi-new guy, but old head coming back into this thing,” Punk told The New York Post ahead of his first AEW match with Darby Allin at the All Out pay-per-view. “From an artistic storyline perspective, I can’t go after Kenny [Omega] right way. He’s the (world) champion. It wouldn’t make any sense. I never wrestled in this organization.

This week’s AEW Dynamite has been pushed from its usual Wednesday night slot to Saturday. Here’s the card for that show: