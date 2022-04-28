Adam Page vs. CM Punk AEW World Championship Match Announced for AEW Double or Nothing 2022

✖

AEW officially confirmed the main event of Double or Nothing 2022 during this week's AEW Dynamite — Adam "Hangman" Page vs. CM Punk for the AEW World Championship. Punk had been climbing the ranks of the AEW singles division ever since his Dog Collar Match with MJF, often signaling that he wanted a title shot. After his victory against Dustin Rhodes last week, Punk was directly confronted by Hangman. This week, the match was announced and Punk cut a promo while walking around outside the ring, saying that the fans pushed him to come back and that he'll keeping fighting "until the wheels fall off."

Page had to miss this week's episode due to testing positive for COVID 19. Double or Nothing will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 29. Stay tuned for more updates on the card below!

This story is developing...