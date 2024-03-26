CM Punk Sends Warning to The Rock After WWE Monday Night Raw

CM Punk returned to television this week. This past Monday on WWE Monday Night Raw, the Second City Saint made a homecoming to Chicago, addressing his hometown crowd and revealing his WWE WrestleMania 40 plans. Punk will serve as a special guest commentator during WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins's title defense against Drew McIntyre. In the process of getting to that announcement, Punk addressed a number of names within the WWE roster, including Rollins and McIntyre, who had mentioned his name during his absence. Punk did throw one feeler towards one man who has neglected to reference him in any capacity, that man being Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

CM Punk Warns The Rock Following WWE Raw

The Straight Edge Superstar wants the Brahma Bull to tread lightly.

Cameras caught up with CM Punk after his WWE Monday Night Raw return segment, one which saw him call back to his famous "his arms are too short to box with God" line when briefly addressing The Rock. Punk expanded on his thoughts about The Rock's comeback to WWE backstage correspondent Cathy Kelley.

"I'm glad Rock's back. It's good to see that he knows his role, and he's kept his mouth shut," Punk said. "Anything goes here in this new era of WWE."

Punk and Rock feuded over a decade ago now. Seeds for their conflict were planted six months prior at WWE Raw 1000 in July 2012, as The Rock declared he would be challenging the WWE Champion at WWE Royal Rumble in January 2013. Punk, the WWE Champion at the time, did not take kindly to The Rock jumping the line and closed the historic red brand episode by attacking the People's Champion.

Punk would retain his WWE Championship for those next six months and met Rock at WWE Royal Rumble 2013. Rock would walk away with the victory, capturing his seventh world title. A rematch between the two went down the following month at WWE Elimination Chamber 2013. Rock won that bout as well.

(Photo: WWE)

While the two appeared to be on good terms behind the scenes, Punk stirred things up at WWE WrestleMania 40 Kickoff this past February. As he sat at the broadcast panel, Punk declared that he wanted to see Cody Rhodes "punch Rock right in the face." Rock responded by staring at Punk from a distance.

"Me being back, I'm going to cross paths with everybody sooner or later," Punk teased.

WWE WrestleMania 40 goes down on Saturday, April 6th and Sunday, April 7th.