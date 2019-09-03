CM Punk Explains Why He Didn’t Answer Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Call From WWE Raw

Back in February 2017 Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared in front of a live WWE audience a after Monday Night Raw taping at the Staples Center. Johnson was there because a film he was producing, Fighting With My Family, was filming in the arena that night, but he couldn’t help but notice all of the CM Punk chants that had been going on during the show. So he decided to have some fun with it by calling CM Punk’s cell and putting him on speaker so the crowd could hear him.

While the stunt managed to make headlines and send officials into a frenzy backstage, Punk unfortunately never picked up his phone. That seemed to be the end of the story, until Punk was asked about it during his Starrcast III panel on Saturday afternoon.

“I was in the elevator, going to the bottom floor to walk Larry [his dog],” Punk said. “Honest to god, true f—ing story. I was in the elevator, no reception in the elevator. My phone, no messages, I get in the elevator, it’s a really slow elevator, by the time it gets down and I walk out and I walk out the front door of my apartment building, I have 87 messages on my phone. I’m like, Ithink somebody is dead. So I’m like, ‘Oh my god, what is going on? What is this strange number?’ I just get number after number, like ‘Answer your phone!’ … I’m like, ‘F—, who’s dead? This sucks.’

“…I’m trying to figure out what’s going on and that weird number comes up again and I’m trying to answer it, but it’s not going through. I’m like, ‘What the f— is going on?’ I had no idea what was going on until I’m done with the walk, I finally figure out ‘Oh, Rock is calling me, live from the Staples Center, okay. This is f—in’ weird.’ I started texting him immediately after that. And he got right back to me like, I’m like, ‘Oh, brother! I was trying to answer, I was outside, I was in an elevator.’ It just didn’t work out.”

Punk said he heard people backstage were freaking out over what Johnson was doing. He said Johnson was a genius for trying that stunt, since there was no way the WWE was going to punish him for it.

“CM Punk!” chants have been a staple of any disgruntled WWE crowd for years. Punk stated how he felt about them during the panel as well.

“It’s wild that people chant my name,” he said. “How long have I been gone? I’ve been so long and people have been chanting my name for so long that people who never even saw me wrestle hate my guts. That is a f—ing testament. To what, I don’t know.”