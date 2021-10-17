AEW Fans Can’t Get Enough of CM Punk’s Saturday Dynamite Commentary

Tonight’s Saturday Night Dynamite has been a pretty loaded affair, with big matches and some titles even switching hands. That said, those matches have been made all the better thanks to some hilarious commentary by CM Punk. Punk has been on his game tonight, and fans are loving the little references and even almost slip-ups throughout the night. Punk even made the already entertaining match between the Lucha Bros. and FTR better when he immediately called out that the masked green Luchas were in fact FTR with gold lines like “they haven’t flipped once”. You can check out some of the reactions flying in starting on th next slide.

Other great moments included almost slipping up when he was referring to AEW Champions, as he started to say a W and then switched course. Then he made another reference to Hulk Hogan when Kiera Hogan came out for her match.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When her name was announced, he said “Kiera Hogan…any relation?” Excalibur then had a perfect response, saying “to golfer Ben Hogan? No.”

You can check out more reactions starting on the next slide, and here’s the card for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite:

Malakai Black vs Dante Martin

Bryan Danielson vs Bobby Fish

AAA World Tag Team Championship Match: Andrade El Idolo and mystery team vs Lucha Bros.

Kiera Hogan vs Penelope Ford

Jon Moxley vs Wheeler Yuta

World Title Eliminator Tournament Bracket Reveal

What have you thought of Dynamite so far? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Great Lines

https://twitter.com/c0ffindrop/status/1449547216440410114?s=20

Trolling

https://twitter.com/JonDBarker/status/1449547186681913345?s=20

The Nerve

https://twitter.com/Cam_B_2Chill/status/1449547086832324615?s=20

Hilarious

https://twitter.com/BlueSquareEvil/status/1449547045048487938?s=20

LMAO

https://twitter.com/DARTrueGod/status/1449547020977545219?s=20

Laughed It Off

https://twitter.com/GreyJoggersPapi/status/1449546556865069064?s=20

Did He Say…

https://twitter.com/MasamuneOmega/status/1449546561868947458?s=20

Caught Himself