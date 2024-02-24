WWE's Drew McIntyre Wins the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match

This year's men's Elimination Chamber match featured an opportunity to head to WrestleMania and face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. Randy Orton, LA Knight, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Logan Paul, and Kevin Owens all took part in the match after qualifying on WWE Raw and SmackDown, and they would collide for a brutal match inside the Chamber. As opposed to the Women's match, this match experienced multiple instances of interference, but it would be Paul's actions towards the end that would set up McIntyre for a massive win, earning his shot at WrestleMania Championship gold.

The match started with Lashley, Owens, Paul, and Orton in the pods and Knight and McIntyre in the ring. Knight had McIntyre reeling early, slamming McIntyre's face into the glass of Kevin Owens and Logan Paul's pods multiple times. McIntyre did get back on track though, though things got more complicated when Owens and then Lashley entered the match. Lashley dominated after he entered, knocking everyone who was still on their feet to the floor.

And we are down to THREE at #WWEChamber! pic.twitter.com/i9GiKcl9Fe — WWE (@WWE) February 24, 2024

Orton finally entered and chained together big offense on Owens, though Orton took some damage from the floor after giving Owens a DDT. After a hit from Lashley in the corner, Orton was down on the mat and holding his lower back, though he did get back up and slam Knight down. Unfortunately, Orton was clearly in pain after the slam. Logan Paul then came in but Owens greeted him at the pod and locked them both inside before slamming Owens into the glass on both sides.

Lashley then speared Paul through the pod, and Lashley's arm was clearly in pain afterward. That led to McIntyre eliminating Lashley, but McIntyre was then almost eliminated by Knight, only for AJ Styles to make his way into the chamber and attack Knight with a chair. That allowed McIntyre to eliminate Knight, but Orton would get in on the action by eliminating Owens. Then Orton followed that up with a huge elimination, knocking out Paul. That left Orton and McIntyre as the final two.

Orton went for an RKO but couldn't get it, and McIntyre slammed him down right after, doing more damage to the already hurt back of Orton. McIntyre set up for the Claymore but Orton collapsed back to the mat. McIntyre would hesitate just a bit, and that would allow Orton to hit McIntyre with an RKO. Unfortunately for Orton, Paul would race in and clock Orton with brass knuckles, and that would allow McIntyre to get the pin and the win, earning a shot at World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania.

For weeks McIntyre has made it clear that he's going to get to WrestleMania one way or another. Though he came close to main eventing WrestleMania by winning the Royal Rumble, he was ultimately eliminated and Cody Rhodes would win instead, setting his sights on Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He's personally called out Rollins, stating that he's not fit to be champion as his body continues to give out on him. He will get his opportunity to win his first WWE World Championship in front of the fans, something that he wasn't able to do in his first world title reign due to the pandemic, and that's at least in part thanks to Logan Paul.

After his return to WWE, McIntyre set his sights on winning a world championship. As the fans embraced him and his character and he won the 2020 Royal Rumble, he was primed to win his first main roster title. The world shut down shortly after but he still did what he set out to do, beating Brock Lesnar for the WWE Title at WrestleMania 36. He then beat Randy Orton on an episode of Raw for the title in 2021 but that also took place in the ThunderDome.

The biggest question with McIntyre's WWE status for the last year has been about whether or not the former four-time champion would re-sign with WWE. He hasn't given any indication that he intends on leaving when it concludes and in fact his current contract was said to have been extended until after WrestleMania where before it was set to expire ahead of the PLE. McIntyre's whole presentation as of late has been a complete change of pace for "The Scottish Warrior" as he pokes fun at some of the top guys such as Rollins, Rhodes, and CM Punk on his social media pages.

WWE Women's World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Nia Jax

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Finn Bálor & Damian Priest (C) def. Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate

Women's Elimination Chamber Match (to determine Women's World Championship No. 1 Contender at WrestleMania): Becky Lynch def. Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Naomi, Tiffany Stratton, and Raquel Rodriguez

Men's Elimination Chamber Match (to determine the No. 1 Contender for World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins at WrestleMania): Drew McIntyre def. Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, Kevin Owens, and Logan Paul

Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Cody Rhodes to appear on The Grayson Waller Effect

