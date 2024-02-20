CM Punk Addresses WWE Universe After Raw Goes Off Air

CM Punk had a special message for the WWE Universe after Raw went off the air.

CM Punk made a surprise appearance after WWE Monday Night Raw went off the air. The main event of the February 19th edition of Raw featured Gunther defending his Intercontinental title against "Main Event" Jey Uso. Gunther was successful in continuing his long streak with the Intercontinental championship, thanks in part to interference by Jey's brother, Jimmy Uso. Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes was on hand to get the Anaheim crowd firmly behind Jey Uso, but seeing CM Punk really got a huge pop from the audience. CM Punk is currently on the shelf due to a torn triceps at the Royal Rumble, but he had an important message for the WWE Universe to share.

The WWE Instagram account shared a video of CM Punk coming out to greet the crowd after WWE Raw was off the air following the matchup between Jey Uso and Intercontinental champion Gunther. "Good to see you, CM Punk. Get well soon! #WWERaw," said the Instagram post. As for the video, it begins with Cody Rhodes telling the Anaheim crowd that there is one more person who wanted to say hello. Then, CM Punk's theme music hits, and he jogs out to the ring in street clothes and a brace on his right arm.

"This is a bump in the road and I promise you that next time we are in Anaheim, I will be here and I will have my boots on!" CM Punk declares.

WWE announces "World at WrestleMania" fan experience

WWE and Fanatics Events are teaming up to present WWE World at WrestleMania. This interactive fan experience will begin on Thursday, April 4th and run until Monday, April 8th at Philadelphia's Pennsylvania Convention Center.

WWE World at WrestleMania is set to feature various immersive elements including panels with WWE superstars, a WWE 2K24 gaming tournament, live podcast recordings, autograph opportunities, meet-and-greets, exhibits with WrestleMania memorabilia, and more. The five-day event will also be home to the "largest" WWE Superstore the company has ever run.

"Fanatics has a phenomenal ability to customize offerings for fans and we're excited to partner with them on this first-of-its-kind experience for the WWE Universe at WrestleMania XL," WWE Co-Head of Revenue Strategy & Development Scott Zanghellini said.

"Fanatics Events is thrilled to partner with WWE to host our debut event, WWE World at WrestleMania," CEO of Fanatics Events Lance Fensterman said. "Through unique content, Superstar access and immersive experiences, we look forward to curating a captivating event for all fans who are in Philadelphia for WWE's marquee event."

WWE World at WrestleMania tickets go on sale this Thursday, February 22 at 10 AM ET.