Pro Wrestler Cameos in Netflix's Cobra Kai Season 5

Cobra Kai Season 5 officially dropped on Netflix on Friday and wrestling fans were treated to a surprise cameo in the sixth episode. Luke Hawx, who has been wrestling primarily for the NWA alongside his son PJ, makes an appearance in the sixth episode titled "Ouroboros." He took to Facebook over the weekend to celebrate the occasion, commenting on how the role was a reunion with actor Martin Kove.

My 1st ever movie I had the opportunity to be in was filmed with Martin Kove. It was "The Dead Sleep Easy" and we shot in Guadalajara, Mexico. It was directed by Lee Demarbre and starred Vampiro. That was 2006. Fast forward 2022, I would have never thought I would have chance to work with Martin again. This world is wild," Hawx wrote.

Hawx has popped up in a number of films and shows, usually working stunts or taking part in action scenes. His acting credits include appearing in the Starz pro wrestling drama Heels and portraying "Stone Cold" Steve Austin on two episodes of the latest season of Young Rock.

Cobra Kai has built up a surprising connection with pro wrestling recently. Martin Kove has appeared on AEW television a number of times and his interactions with Dr. Britt Baker have indicated she is not only a student of Cobra Kai, but that John Kreese (Kove's villainous character) is her sensei. Baker was on the red carpet for the premiere of Season 5 this past week.

Fans also noted that Stingray (Paul Walter Hauser) is seen rocking out to Chris Jericho's AEW entrance theme "Judas" by Fozzy during the show. Hauser is a major wrestling fan and has snuck wrestling references into his acting roles in the past.

