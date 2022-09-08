AEW's Dr. Britt Baker Appears at Netflix's Cobra Kai Season 5 Premiere

Netflix rolled out the red carpet for the return of Cobra Kai, which will deliver its fifth season on September 9th and celebrated with a big premiere event. A number of stars from the series made their way across the red carpet, and so did one of All Elite Wrestling's biggest stars, as Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. showed up to the event and posted a quick video of her time on the red carpet. AEW fans will remember that Cobra Kai's John Kreese previously made an appearance in AEW as an ally of Baker, so perhaps we could see Baker appear in Cobra Kai season 5? We'll have to wait and see, but in the meantime, you can watch the video in the post below.

During a previous interview with Renee Paquette's The Sessions, Kove revealed how that whole partnership happened. Baker is a huge fan of the show and the two met at an autograph show thanks to Kove's convention agent, and soon after Kove was doing a promo for Baker that became a huge hit on social media.

"We did an autograph show months ago and my convention agent introduced us," Kove said. "She was great, big Cobra Kai fan, knew all the episodes and everything. She said, 'will you do this promo for me.' I said, 'What is your background?' She says, 'I'm a dentist.' 'Oh' That's things you would not think of a wrestler. She sad, 'will you do this promo for me, it'll be great.' Positions are juxtaposed in life and just come in and say something very endearing of me as the character John Kreese. I said, 'okay, that's very endearing and I'm soft-spoken and loving.' She got an enormous amount of social media on it, huge. She called me a couple of times to do another one and I couldn't."

That changed when AEW came to Nashville. "This time, we were in Nashville and she wasn't wrestling, but she was buying into a wrestler that was supposed to win and didn't I came in and give her advice. 'Finish her yourself, no mercy' if it came to that," Kove said. "The person she was sponsoring, lost, so she had to go to the ring and do all this and they all finished screaming 'Cobra Kai,' she walked up to me and we played it out. 'What should I do?' 'What I told you to do. Go in there and finish it.' She goes in there and kicks the girls a-."

As for Cobra Kai, you can find the official description for the series below.

"Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Terry Silver is expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his "No Mercy" style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he's caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help."

Do you want to see Baker jump into the world of Cobra Kai? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!