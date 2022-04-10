Cody Hall Shares Heartfelt Message at Scott Hall’s Funeral

The world lost a legend last month when WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall passed away after suffering three heart attacks following complications with hip surgery. He was eventually pulled off life support and his son Cody has now shared a heartfelt tribute to his father, who was buried yesterday. Hall shared the tribute on Instagram along with a picture from the funeral with some of Scott’s longtime friends, including Kevin Nash, Diamond Dallas Page, X-Pac, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H. You can find Cody’s heartfelt tribute to his father in its entirety below.

“We buried my father yesterday. And I guess it was the last step in the process, but it still feels like I’m going through a ton,” Cody wrote. “Being my dads son wasn’t always easy, in fact it used to feel really hard sometimes, he was hard sometimes. But it feels different now, not my burden to bear but my torch to carry going forward. A legacy from a legend. It feels like he’s with me now. The whole world feels different now. I feel so different now.”

“Death is part of the circle of life, and my father lives through me. And so many memories live in my head and my heart forever now, all the sayings he had, all the facial expressions, going fishing together, him blasting Shaggy -” it wasn’t me ” every morning to wake us up for school, thinking George foreman turkey burgers are a delicacy, singing country songs on our drives, the spot on the side of the garage we’d both pee in to see how deep we could go, wearing our matching #HallGood shirts and color coordinating outfits, seeing him when he was ON how he could light up and flip a switch and be the best person you could ever meet. He was my best friend, he taught me everything I know. And I’ll never ever forget it. I love you dad,” Hall wrote.

Nash initially shared the news that Scott was going to be taken off of life support but also shared his own tribute to his longtime friend. Nash wrote “Scott’s on life support. Once his family is in place they will discontinue life support. I’m going to lose the one person on this planet I’ve spent more of my life with than anyone else. My heart is broken and I’m so very f-ing sad. I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present. I’ve been blessed to have a friend that took me at face value and I him.”

“When we jumped to WCW we didn’t care who liked or hated us. We had each other and with the smooth Barry Bloom we changed wrestling both in content and pay for those……a lot that disliked us,” Nash wrote. “We were the ‘Outsiders’ but we had each other. Scott always felt he wasn’t worthy of the afterlife. Well God please have some gold-plated toothpicks for my brother. My life was enriched with his take on life. He wasn’t perfect but as he always said ‘The last perfect person to walk the planet they nailed to a cross.’ As we prepare for life without him just remember there goes a great guy you ain’t going to see another one like him again. See Ya down the road Scott. I couldn’t love a human being any more than I do you.”

Our thoughts are with Hall’s family and friends, and he will be forever missed.