Scott Hall, Professional Wrestling Legend and WWE Hall of Famer, Dead at 63

Scott Hall, two-time WWE Hall of Famer, died at the age of 63 on Monday, as confirmed by WWE at the start of this week’s Monday Night Raw. Hall had suffered a broken hip after a fall and had been hospitalized in early March, but complications arose due to a loosened blood clot. It was then reported on Sunday morning that Hall was on life support after suffering three heart attacks on Saturday night.

Hall was born in St. Mary’s County, Maryland in 1958, but moved frequently due to being an army brat. He trained to become a wrestler under Hiro Matsuda and debuted in 1984 for the National Wrestling Alliance. Billed at 6-foot-7 and 284 pounds, he wound go on to have stints in the AWA, New Japan, CWA, WWC and multiple stints in WCW before finally finding success in the WWF as Razor Ramon, a character billed as a Cuban American from Miami and inspired by Al Pacino’s performance as Tony Montana in Scarface. He’d hold the Intercontinental Championship four times for a combined 434 days, with his most notable feud being against his real-life friend Shawn Michaels and their iconic Ladder Match at WrestleMania X.

WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away.



WWE extends its condolences to Hall’s family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/jgqL3WizOS — WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2022

Hall departed WWF in 1996 for a deal with WCW that offered him more money and a lighter schedule. His first promo on the May 27, 1996 episode of WCW Monday Nitro kicked off what would become the New World Order faction, bringing about WCW’s most lucrative era during the Monday Night Wars. However, Hall’s battles with substance abuse resulted in him being let go by the company in 2000. Over the next 14 years, he’d have stops in promotions ECW, New Japan, WWE, TNA/Impact Wrestling (multiple times). His last televised match would take place in 2010 on an episode of Impact, though his final “match” was technically in 2016 when he pinned Chuck Taylor for DDT Pro-Wrestling’s Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship.

Kevin Nash, Hall’s best friend and the other half of The Outsiders tag team, confirmed early Monday morning that Hall was going to be taken off life support once his family had been gathered together. He wrote, “Scott’s on life support. Once his family is in place they will discontinue life support. I’m going to lose the one person on this planet I’ve spent more of my life with than anyone else. My heart is broken and I’m so very f—ing sad. I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present. I’ve been blessed to have a friend that took me at face value and I him.”

“When we jumped to WCW we didn’t care who liked or hated us. We had each other and with the smooth Barry Bloom we changed wrestling both in content and pay for those……a lot that disliked us,” he added. “We were the ‘Outsiders’ but we had each other. Scott always felt he wasn’t worthy of the afterlife. Well God please have some gold-plated toothpicks for my brother. My life was enriched with his take on life. He wasn’t perfect but as he always said ‘The last perfect person to walk the planet they nailed to a cross.’ As we prepare for life without him just remember there goes a great guy you ain’t going to see another one like him again. See Ya down the road Scott. I couldn’t love a human being any more than I do you.”